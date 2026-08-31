England's pace quartet shines again as Robinson-Archer seal Pakistan series

Long may it continue, England seam bowler Ollie Robinson said. And there's the rub. Robinson was talking about how successful his new-ball partnership with Jofra Archer was working out. In harness together for the first time in test cricket, they have taken 24 of Pakistan's 38 possible wickets in the ongoing series.

They are a big reason England clinched the series 2-0 at Lord's on Sunday with a day and a game to spare.

The change bowlers, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson, have come off helping Manchester win the Hundred competition and claimed the other 14 Pakistan wickets.

It's a pace attack that is exciting England supporters, who have fingers crossed the four quicks can stick together for the home Ashes series against Australia in less than 10 months.

But that's a long time for any player and the foursome has yet to be truly tested. Pakistan has underwhelmed and was struggling before it undertook its first tour of England in six years. The loss at Lord's was its 10th in its last 11 away tests. The third and last test starts on Sept. 9 at Edgbaston.

Ironically, the retirement of former captain and allrounder Ben Stokes brought the four seamers together in the first post-Bazball series for England.

New captain Joe Root said after they won the first test at Leeds by an innings that the four "do not know how good they can be." At Lord's, Root admitted he's still trying to figure it out, too.

"It's just getting used to it, seeing how it works, having a good understanding of it for me as captain, for them as bowlers and for us as a side," he said. "The more that happens I think the better for it we'll be." Robinson has been the series standout with 8-80 in Leeds and 8-35 at Lord's. He was brought out of exile in June after two years and then got injured and didn't finish the series defeat to New Zealand.

He's credited his fortune to bowling in tandem with Archer, who regularly bowls over 90 mph (145 kph) and has hit 95 mph (153 kph). Archer puts batters in a foxhole and when they poke their heads up Robinson knocks them out.

"The four-man attack we've got, I think it's going to be very successful," Robinson said.

"My role doesn't change, it allows me to be a bit more defensive if anything. I can just hold and be patient and not try to punch through the batters. Jof and the other guys can then bowl rapid and break it up at the other end.

"It's quite a nice pairing to open the bowling with, someone bowling that quickly and swinging the ball the other way from me. Long may it continue." Root praised Robinson, who has been named the player of the match in all three of his tests this summer.

"He's bowling beautifully," Root said. "If you asked good questions of guys' defense for long period of times with a wicket that gives you assistance, you're going to cause problems. He's been phenomenal, relentless.

"It's a good contrast with the guys on the other end as well - you've got 90 mph from the other three. Even Gus today bowling 90 mph at times, it's really impressive stuff. I think it's a really well balanced attack.

"The more they can complement each other's skill sets, it's only going to be a good thing for us moving forward.