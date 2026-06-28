England Test skipper Ben Stokes announces retirement from int'l cricket

England Test captain Ben Stokes has announced that he will retire from international cricket after the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, bringing an end to a distinguished career that began in 2011. The 35-year-old informed his teammates of the decision before the start of play on Sunday.

Stokes bows out as one of England's most accomplished all-rounders, having played pivotal roles in the country's ODI World Cup triumph in 2019, the T20 World Cup title in 2022 and several memorable Test victories. He has captained England's Test side since April 2022 and will finish with more than 7,000 Test runs and over 200 wickets.

Stokes ends 15-year international career

Stokes made his international debut in 2011 and went on to establish himself as one of England's most influential cricketers across formats. In 122 Tests, he scored 7,243 runs at an average of 34.49, including 14 centuries and a highest score of 258 against South Africa in Cape Town in 2016.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: India semifinal qualification scenarios explained In ODI cricket, Stokes featured in 114 matches, scoring 3,463 runs at an average of 41.23 with five centuries. He also played 43 T20Is, scoring 585 runs.

Career defined by match-winning performances

Stokes played decisive roles in several of England's biggest victories. His unbeaten 84 in the 2019 ODI World Cup final against New Zealand helped England secure their maiden men's 50-over World Cup title. Later that year, he produced one of the most celebrated Test innings by scoring an unbeaten 135 against Australia at Headingley to keep England alive in the Ashes series.

He was also part of England's T20 World Cup-winning campaign in 2022, further cementing his reputation as a player who consistently delivered in high-pressure situations.

Stokes' international career in numbers

Format Matches Innings Runs Highest Average Strike Rate 100s 50s Tests 122 219 7243 258 34.49 58.38 14 37 ODIs 114 99 3463 182 41.23 95.69 5 24 T20Is 43 36 585 52 21.67 128.01 0 1

ECB pays tribute to Stokes

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) described Stokes as one of England's greatest cricketers and one of the defining players of his generation. ECB Chair Richard Thompson said Stokes' performances under pressure, competitiveness and ability to produce extraordinary moments had created lasting memories for England supporters.

Thompson added that Stokes had been instrumental in England's World Cup triumphs and had led the Test side with courage and conviction. He also said Stokes' achievements had inspired many young cricketers to take up the sport.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said Stokes had made an immeasurable contribution to English cricket through his skill, resilience and commitment. Gould added that Stokes' influence extended beyond his statistics, inspiring teammates, supporters and aspiring cricketers through his leadership and determination to succeed.