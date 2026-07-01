England vs India 1st T20 Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will look to get their tour of the United Kingdom back on track when they take on England in the first match of the five-match T20I series on Wednesday, July 1, at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. India’s start to the UK tour under new captain Shreyas Iyer was underwhelming as they lost the two-match T20I series to Ireland 0-2. It was India’s first T20I series defeat since 2023 and their first international series loss to Ireland. The Men in Blue will now face a far tougher challenge in Harry Brook-led England, who are likely to test India’s top order with swing and seam. Luke Wood, Sam Curran and Liam Dawson will be among the key bowling options for the hosts.

Batters must find answers

India’s biggest concern from the Ireland series was not just the scores, but the manner in which the batting unit unravelled. On pitches offering movement and bounce, several batters appeared unsure whether to attack or absorb pressure.

The aggressive approach that has become second nature in the IPL did not yield results once bowlers consistently hit the right lengths. Tilak Varma’s patient half-century in the second T20I briefly showed the value of adapting to conditions, but even he eventually fell while trying to accelerate.

England are expected to offer similar conditions, backed by a stronger bowling attack. Unless India’s batters show greater flexibility in tempo and shot selection, they could once again find themselves chasing the game.

England pose all-round threat

If Ireland exposed India’s weaknesses, England have the quality to exploit them more ruthlessly. The hosts announced their playing XI a day before the game and boast a strong attack featuring Liam Dawson, Sam Curran and Luke Wood, while Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood provide variety and control through the middle overs.

England’s batting line-up also carries considerable depth and firepower. Led by Brook, the hosts have several attacking options capable of shifting the momentum within a few overs.

England vs India 1st T20I: Pitch and ground conditions

The Riverside Ground has produced varied results in this season’s T20 Blast. Batting has not always been straightforward, with Yorkshire’s 151 against Durham the highest total at the venue, while Durham’s 93 all out in the same match remains the lowest.

The ground last hosted a men’s T20I in June 2025, when England successfully defended 188 against the West Indies. Results in this season’s Blast have been evenly split between teams batting first and chasing, with two wins each.

Weather could also play a role. Rain is forecast through the evening, raising the possibility of a curtailed game. If overs are reduced, powerplay execution and adaptability could become even more important.

Will the time finally come for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Amid the tactical questions, the biggest talking point remains whether 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will finally receive his India cap. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has maintained that the teenager must “go through the process and bide his time”, while also admitting that he appears ready for international cricket.

The failures of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in Ireland have strengthened the case for change at the top of the order, with Sooryavanshi emerging as the obvious alternative alongside Abhishek Sharma.

However, the management also knows that dropping experienced players after one poor series carries its own risks. More importantly, Sooryavanshi’s arrival cannot be viewed as a miracle cure. India need a collective batting response, not just a selection shake-up.

ENG vs IND 1st T20: Playing 11

England playing 11: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

ENG vs IND: Head-to-head in T20Is

Matches played: 30

England won: 12

India won: 18

No result: 0

ENG vs IND 1st T20: Full squads

England's full squad for the T20I series: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (WK), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (WK), James Coles, Jordan Cox (WK), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

India's full squad for the T20I series: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Suryansh Shedge

England vs India 1st T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs India 1st T20 be played?

The first T20I between England and India will be played on Wednesday, July 1.

When will the toss take place for the England vs India 1st T20?

The toss for the first T20I between England and India will take place at 9:30 PM IST.

At what time will the England vs India 1st T20 start?

The first T20I between England and India will begin at 10 PM IST.

Where will the England vs India 1st T20 be played?

The first T20I between England and India will be played at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 1st T20 be available in India?

The live telecast of the England vs India 1st T20 will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 1st T20 be available in India?

The live streaming of the England vs India 1st T20 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.