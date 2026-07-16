England vs India 2nd ODI Playing 11, live time (IST), Cardiff Stadium stats

India may have ended their long wait for a win on the United Kingdom tour at Edgbaston, but the six-wicket victory over England did not settle every question surrounding their ODI side.

As India head into the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff today with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, much of the attention will remain on their top three. Captain Shubman Gill retired hurt after making 80 in the first match, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact on their return to the national side.

India still chased down 259 with 28 balls remaining , thanks to Gill’s composed innings and an unbeaten 102-run partnership between Washington Sundar and Axar Patel. But the nature of the victory also exposed how heavily the chase depended on the middle order after the senior batters departed early.

For a team that has begun shaping its plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, the second match is therefore about more than sealing the series. It is also an opportunity to assess whether India’s first-choice top order can deliver the stability and authority expected of it.

India’s top three face different concerns

Gill, Rohit and Kohli enter the Cardiff ODI with three separate questions around them.

Batter First ODI performance Primary concern Shubman Gill 80, retired hurt Fitness and availability Rohit Sharma 11 off 21 balls Form, approach and conversion Virat Kohli 5 off 6 balls Rhythm after international break

Gill’s fitness is the most immediate issue. He appeared to be in considerable pain before leaving the field at Edgbaston, and India will hope the problem was limited to cramps.

A similar episode during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata last year had led to his hospitalisation and ruled him out of the remainder of that engagement. India will not want a repeat, particularly because Gill’s role extends beyond his position as an opener.

He is also the captain and the batter expected to set the tempo at the top. His absence would force India to alter both their opening combination and leadership arrangement.

Gill’s availability central to India’s plans

Gill was India’s most assured top-order batter in Birmingham. After Rohit and Kohli were dismissed inside the first nine overs, he rebuilt the innings with Shreyas Iyer and kept the required rate under control.

His 80 off 75 balls included 11 fours and a six. He looked set for another ODI hundred before discomfort in his legs forced him to retire hurt.

By then, India were in a strong position, but his exit reopened the contest briefly. Iyer and KL Rahul were dismissed soon after, leaving Washington and Axar to complete the chase.

Gill’s presence in Cardiff would offer India continuity. His absence, however, could bring Ishan Kishan into the playing 11 as an opening option, while vice-captain Iyer could be asked to lead the side.

Rohit’s numbers good, but pressure remains

Rohit does not have a fitness concern, but his recent ODI approach remains under examination.

Since October last year, he has played 13 ODIs as a senior member of the side, scoring 563 runs at an average of 46.91. The tally includes one century and four half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI record since October Matches 13 Runs 563 Average 46.91 Centuries 1 Half-centuries 4

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Photo: PTI Those numbers are respectable. The concern is that Rohit has appeared to move away from the aggressive method that defined his batting during the 2023 World Cup. Those numbers are respectable. The concern is that Rohit has appeared to move away from the aggressive method that defined his batting during the 2023 World Cup.

The more measured approach has brought runs, but not always the kind of commanding innings that can put India ahead of the game in the powerplay.

At Edgbaston, he made 11 off 21 balls before edging Sam Curran to Harry Brook. The innings ended before he could either accelerate or establish himself as the anchor of the chase.

At 39, Rohit is unlikely to fall out of the 2027 World Cup conversation because of a few failures. But the recent treatment of players such as Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson shows that the management is willing to move on when it believes a different combination offers greater value.

India also have an attacking top-order option in Kishan, which adds another layer to the debate around Rohit’s long-term role.

Kohli searches for rhythm after six-month absence

Kohli’s failure in Birmingham was less alarming statistically, but his need for time in the middle is just as significant.

The former India captain was playing international cricket after a six-month break. His return lasted only six deliveries as Jofra Archer trapped him leg-before for five.

Virat Kohli during England vs India 1st ODI. Photo: PTI Unlike Rohit, Kohli entered the series with an outstanding recent ODI record. Since October 1, 2025, he has scored 621 runs in 10 matches at an average of 77.62, with three centuries and three fifties.

Virat Kohli’s ODI record since October 1, 2025 Matches 10 Runs 621 Average 77.62 Centuries 3 Half-centuries 3

One low score does not change those numbers. However, Kohli is now a one-format international player, which means ODI series have become his only opportunity to regain rhythm at the highest level.

India will want him to spend meaningful time at the crease in Cardiff, particularly with the team beginning a long preparation cycle for the 2027 World Cup.

Middle order gives India breathing room

The concern around the top three has been softened by the performance of India’s middle and lower-middle order.

Washington and Axar added an unbeaten 102 runs for the fifth wicket in Birmingham. Washington made 52 not out off 63 balls, while Axar remained unbeaten on 57 off 52 deliveries.

Their partnership ensured that India did not waste Gill’s foundation after losing Iyer and Rahul in quick succession.

Axar had already contributed with the ball, taking 4/62 and breaking England’s recovery. His all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

India's Axar Patel celebrates his fifty during the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham. Photo: AP | PTI Both Axar and Washington are likely to retain their places. Their ability to contribute with bat and ball gives India the flexibility to maintain depth without compromising their bowling options.

ENG vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11 England Playing 11 (probables): Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid. India Playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah’s return provides major reassurance

Jasprit Bumrah’s return to ODI cricket was one of India’s biggest positives from the first match.

Playing his first ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, he dismissed England captain Harry Brook with his third delivery and finished with 1/31 from nine overs. His economy rate of 3.44 allowed the other bowlers to attack around him.

Debutant Gurnoor Brar removed Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell, while Prasidh Krishna dismissed Jos Buttler and Sam Curran in successive overs. England were reduced to 80/5 before Joe Root and Liam Dawson staged a recovery.

India cricket team during 1st ODI against England in Birmingham. Photo: Reuters Bumrah’s control will again be important in Cardiff, where the pitch can offer bounce and carry to fast bowlers.

Will India bring in Arshdeep Singh?

Gill indicated after the first ODI that India would consider different combinations depending on the conditions.

That could bring Arshdeep Singh into contention. Brar took two wickets at Edgbaston but conceded 61 runs in nine overs.

The Sophia Gardens surface can provide early movement and bounce, particularly under cloudy skies. Arshdeep’s left-arm angle and greater international experience could therefore make him an attractive option in a series-clinching match.

Kuldeep Yadav may have to wait again. Washington and Axar both performed strongly in the first match, while Shivam Dube also offers India another seam-bowling option.

England seek top-order response

England need a more complete batting performance to keep the series alive.

They were reduced to 80/5 in Birmingham before Root and Dawson added 121 runs for the seventh wicket. Root remained unbeaten on 76, while Dawson scored 68.

Their partnership gave England a total of 258, but the recovery could not compensate for the top-order collapse.

Harry Brook’s side have now lost 13 of their 19 ODIs since 2025. The pressure will be on Duckett, Bethell, Brook, Buttler and the remaining top-order batters to provide a stronger foundation.

England can take some encouragement from their record in Cardiff, where they have won 10 of the 17 ODIs they have played and lost only three.

Sophia Gardens pitch report

The Sophia Gardens pitch generally offers a fair contest between bat and ball.

Fast bowlers can extract swing and bounce early, especially under cloudy conditions. As the match progresses, the surface can become slower and bring spinners into play.

A total between 280 and 300 is generally considered competitive, although the venue has also produced several scores above 300.

The record slightly favours teams batting second, which could make the toss important.

Sophia Gardens ODI records Record Performance Highest team total England 386/6 against Bangladesh, 2019 Lowest completed total Afghanistan 125 against South Africa, 2019 Highest individual score Joe Root 166* against West Indies, 2025 Most runs Joe Root, 469 runs in 11 matches Most wickets Adil Rashid, 14 wickets in seven matches Best bowling figures Ravindra Jadeja, 4/28 against England, 2014 Recent successful chase England 312/7, chasing West Indies’ 308 in 2025

Highest team total at Sophia Gardens

England hold the record for the highest ODI total at the venue. They made 386/6 against Bangladesh during the 2019 World Cup and won the match by 106 runs.

Their 342/8 against Australia in 2018 is the next-highest total at the ground.

Lowest team total at Sophia Gardens

Afghanistan’s 125 against South Africa in the 2019 World Cup is the lowest completed ODI total at Sophia Gardens.

Sri Lanka have also struggled at the venue, having been dismissed for 136 and 138, both times against New Zealand.

Root leads Cardiff batting records

Root’s unbeaten 166 against the West Indies in June 2025 is the highest individual ODI score at the ground.

He also leads the overall run-scoring list at Sophia Gardens.

Batter Runs at Sophia Gardens Joe Root 469 Jos Buttler 443 Jason Roy 407

Root has scored his 469 runs in 11 matches at an average of 46.90. Buttler has 443 runs from 10 games, while Roy scored 407 runs in only five appearances.

Rashid tops wicket-taking chart

Adil Rashid has taken the most ODI wickets at Sophia Gardens.

Rashid’s 14 wickets have come in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.19.

The best individual bowling figures at the venue belong to Ravindra Jadeja, who took 4/28 against England in August 2014. Imran Tahir is next with 4/29 against Afghanistan in 2019.

India unbeaten in Cardiff ODIs

India have played two ODIs at Sophia Gardens and won both.

Year Opponent Result 2013 South Africa India won by 26 runs 2014 England India won by 133 runs Overall Two matches Two wins

India first defeated South Africa by 26 runs during the 2013 Champions Trophy. They returned a year later and beat England by 133 runs.

Squads of both teams: The record gives India a favourable historical backdrop, although the immediate concern will be the condition and output of their top three. India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav. England: Harry Brook (captain), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Banton, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, James Coles, Sam Curran, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Jos Tongue, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid. England vs India 2nd ODI live toss time, telecast and streaming details When will the England vs India 2nd ODI be played? The second one-day international between England and India will be played on Thursday, July 16.

When will the toss for the England vs India 2nd ODI take place?

The toss for the second ODI between England and India will take place at 5 pm IST.

At what time will the England vs India 2nd ODI start?

The second ODI between England and India will begin at 5.30 pm IST.

Where will the England vs India 2nd ODI be played?

The first ODI between England and India will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 2nd ODI be available in India?

The live telecast of the England vs India 2nd ODI will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 2nd ODI be available in India?

The live streaming of the England vs India 2nd ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.