England vs India 2nd T20 Playing 11, live time (IST), telecast, streaming

Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will be looking to finally end their wait for a first win on their UK tour when they take on hosts England in the second of the five-match T20I series today at Old Trafford in Manchester.

It has been a little over half a month since India kicked off their United Kingdom tour, but the Men in Blue’s wait for a win still continues. After a tough 0-2 loss at the hands of Ireland, India’s first T20I game against England also came to an abrupt end as the match was abandoned after the first innings due to rain

While Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube managed to help India post a respectable total of 189 for 7 on the board, the Indian batters’ struggle against quality pace and moving balls was once again on display against the English bowlers.

England, who once again announced their playing XI a day before the game on Friday, brought back Jofra Archer, while also including Josh Tongue to further strengthen their pace attack. India will have to adapt to the conditions quickly if they wish to avoid a long, hard England tour waiting for them.

Samson under pressure as Sooryavanshi waits

Samson enters the second T20I under increasing pressure after another disappointing outing at the top of the order. The Kerala batter managed just one run from seven deliveries in the abandoned series opener, extending a pattern of inconsistent returns that has often defined his international career.

Although Samson played a crucial role in India's successful T20 World Cup campaign, his performances since then have failed to provide the consistency expected from a senior batter. On seaming surfaces, his technical vulnerabilities have repeatedly been exposed, making his position vulnerable if the lean run continues. However, India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, said during Friday's pre-match press conference that the team management would continue to back the World Cup-winning star despite his recent failures. But another poor outing could put Sanju Samson's place under scrutiny, if not for the second T20I, then for the remainder of the series.

ALSO READ: Morkel backs World Cup winners despite Vaibhav's selection pressure Meanwhile, 15-year-old Sooryavanshi continues to generate excitement after his rapid rise through the domestic circuit and franchise cricket. The Indian team management has so far resisted the temptation to fast-track the teenager, but another failure from Samson could intensify calls for a change at the top of the order.

India seek stronger middle-order contribution

India's concerns are not limited to the opening combination. Middle-order batter Tilak Varma will also be eager to make a greater impact after struggling to accelerate against spin and slower bowling in recent matches.

The left-hander has shown promise but has often found it difficult to maintain the scoring rate during the middle overs, placing additional responsibility on the finishers. With players such as Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar available lower down the order, India will expect a more fluent batting display.

The bowling attack is unlikely to undergo any changes. Conditions at Old Trafford have traditionally offered assistance to slower bowlers, which should suit wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna will also look to exploit any movement on offer.

England bolster attack with Archer, Tongue

England have strengthened their bowling attack by recalling Jofra Archer and handing Josh Tongue a T20I debut, replacing Luke Wood and Saqib Mahmood from the squad picked for the opener.

Captain Harry Brook will once again rely on an explosive batting unit featuring Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton, while all-rounders Sam Curran and Will Jacks provide balance. Veteran spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson complete a well-rounded XI as England look to make home advantage count.

ENG vs IND 2nd T20: Playing 11

England playing 11: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

ENG vs IND: Head-to-head in T20Is

Matches played: 31

England won: 12

India won: 18

No result: 1

ENG vs IND 2nd T20: Full squads

England's full squad for the T20I series: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (WK), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (WK), James Coles, Jordan Cox (WK), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

India's full squad for the T20I series: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Suryansh Shedge

England vs India 2nd T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs India 2nd T20 be played?

The second T20I between England and India will be played on Saturday, July 4.

When will the toss take place for the England vs India 2nd T20?

The toss for the second T20I between England and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

At what time will the England vs India 2nd T20 start?

The second T20I between England and India will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where will the England vs India 2nd T20 be played?

The England vs India second T20 match will be played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 2nd T20 be available in England?

The live telecast of the England vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the Star Sports Network in England.

Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 2nd T20 be available in England?

The live streaming of the England vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.