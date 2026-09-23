Wednesday, September 23, 2026 | 08:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / England vs Sri Lanka: Jacks, Brook guide England to 89-run win in 1st ODI

England vs Sri Lanka: Jacks, Brook guide England to 89-run win in 1st ODI

Jacks (5-22) had also contributed with the bat by providing crucial late-innings runs for England with 46 not out before the hosts were restricted to 265

Will Jacks

Will Jacks

AP Chester-Le-Street
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

England extended its white-ball dominance over Sri Lanka by winning the first one-day international by 89 runs on the back of a 67 by captain Harry Brook and a five-wicket haul by part-time spinner Will Jacks.

It comes after England won the T20 series between the countries 3-0 last week.

Jacks (5-22) had also contributed with the bat by providing crucial late-innings runs for England with 46 not out before the hosts were restricted to 265.

Sri Lanka never threatened on a slow, low pitch and was all out for 176.

Brook hit England's only half-century but contributions also came from opener Ben Duckett (32), Joe Root (44) and Jos Buttler (31). Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

 

Also Read

Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy is playing his first T20 World Cup at the age of 26

New Zealand go pace-heavy, name 7 pacers for T20I series against India

Vansh Bedi

DPL fixing: Former CSK player Bedi flags 'corrupt approach' to ACU

Japan vs India T20I wide ball controversy explained

Japan vs India T20I: Why was the wide call overturned in the final over?

Japan Cricket team

India survive Japan scare to seal record 200th T20I win by just two runs

Mark Wood

England pacer Mark Wood announces retirement from international cricket

For the visitors, debutant legspinner Sachindu Colombage (3-44) claimed the wickets of Root and Buttler in an impressive first international cricket match.

Colombage, a 28-year-old spinner with an unusual action and plenty of drift in his deliveries, bowled Root - who become the eighth batter to pass 23,000 runs in international cricket - for a notable first wicket in internationals and later got rid of another dangerman by trapping Buttler lbw.

Jacks' total included four consecutive boundaries off the third-to-last over - but the hosts failed to bat out their overs, getting dismissed with 11 balls remaining.

England was without spinner Adil Rashid because of an injury to his bowling hand that will lead to him missing the entire series. Tom Banton opened the batting in the absence of Jacob Bethell for just his second ODI in six years, and made 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JPN vs IND one-off T20I live streaming details

Japan vs India T20I highlights: India edge past minnows Japan by 2 runs

Still from Corporate World Cup launch

192 teams, 24 cities: World's first Corporate World Cup officially launched

ENG vs SL 3rd T20 live steraming

ENG vs SL 3rd T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Mohammad Rizwan, Rizwan

Rizwan seeks ICC assistance as NCCIA continues corruption-related probe

Devajit Saikia

BCCI will get Asia Cup trophies back one day, says BCCI secretary Saikia

Topics : England cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team Cricket News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchTrump TVMeesho Share PriceNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 8:27 AM IST