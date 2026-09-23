England vs Sri Lanka: Jacks, Brook guide England to 89-run win in 1st ODI

England extended its white-ball dominance over Sri Lanka by winning the first one-day international by 89 runs on the back of a 67 by captain Harry Brook and a five-wicket haul by part-time spinner Will Jacks.

It comes after England won the T20 series between the countries 3-0 last week.

Jacks (5-22) had also contributed with the bat by providing crucial late-innings runs for England with 46 not out before the hosts were restricted to 265.

Sri Lanka never threatened on a slow, low pitch and was all out for 176.

Brook hit England's only half-century but contributions also came from opener Ben Duckett (32), Joe Root (44) and Jos Buttler (31). Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

For the visitors, debutant legspinner Sachindu Colombage (3-44) claimed the wickets of Root and Buttler in an impressive first international cricket match.

Colombage, a 28-year-old spinner with an unusual action and plenty of drift in his deliveries, bowled Root - who become the eighth batter to pass 23,000 runs in international cricket - for a notable first wicket in internationals and later got rid of another dangerman by trapping Buttler lbw.

Jacks' total included four consecutive boundaries off the third-to-last over - but the hosts failed to bat out their overs, getting dismissed with 11 balls remaining.

England was without spinner Adil Rashid because of an injury to his bowling hand that will lead to him missing the entire series. Tom Banton opened the batting in the absence of Jacob Bethell for just his second ODI in six years, and made 10.