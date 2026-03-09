Monday, March 09, 2026 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / FIFA chief Infantino congratulates Jay Shah after T20 WC 2026 success

FIFA chief Infantino congratulates Jay Shah after T20 WC 2026 success

The global football chief praised the tournament's management and also extended his greetings to the India national cricket team after their historic triumph in the final.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with ICC chairman Jay Shah

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with ICC chairman Jay Shah

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah for the successful organisation of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The global football chief praised the tournament’s management and also extended his greetings to the India national cricket team after their historic triumph in the final.
 
India sealed the title with an emphatic victory over the New Zealand national cricket team on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning the match by a commanding 96 runs. The victory marked a landmark moment in Indian cricket history.
 
India Create History with Third T20 World Cup Title
 
 
Batting first in the final, India produced a powerful batting display to post a massive 255/5, one of the highest totals ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final. The innings was anchored by a stunning knock from Sanju Samson, who smashed 89 runs off 46 balls and played a key role in building the foundation for the big total.
 
He received valuable support from Abhishek Sharma, who contributed a brisk 52, while Ishan Kishan added 54 at the top of the order. In the closing overs, Shivam Dube provided the finishing touches with an aggressive cameo that pushed India well beyond the 250 mark.

New Zealand struggled to keep up with the steep chase. India’s bowling attack ensured there was no comeback as Jasprit Bumrah delivered a match-winning spell, claiming 4 wickets for 15 runs. Axar Patel also played a crucial role with three wickets, helping bowl New Zealand out for 159. 
 
Infantino Praises Tournament and India’s Triumph
 
Following the final, Infantino shared a photo of himself holding an Indian cricket jersey on social media while congratulating both the tournament organisers and the champions. 
 
  “Congratulations to the ICC and my friend Jay Shah for another wonderfully organised T20 World Cup. Many congratulations to India for another title. Having visited your wonderful country, I know how much this means to you,” Infantino wrote.
 
The win was historic for India, as it marked their third T20 World Cup title, after earlier victories in 2007 and 2024. The triumph also made them the first team to win the tournament three times, the first to successfully defend the title, and the first nation to lift the trophy on home soil.
 
Jay Shah was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the final and later presented the trophy to India captain Suryakumar Yadav, capping off a memorable night for Indian cricket.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

