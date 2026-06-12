Former NZ captain Kane Williamson announces retirement from int'l cricket

Former New Zealand World Test Championship (WTC)-winning skipper Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect on Friday, bringing an end to a remarkable career that spanned nearly 16 years.

The 35-year-old called time on his international journey after New Zealand's defeat in the opening Test against England, with the match at Lord's becoming his final appearance for the Black Caps.

Widely regarded as one of the best batters of his generation, Williamson leaves the game as New Zealand's leading run-scorer across formats.

A glittering international career

Williamson made his ODI debut against India in August 2010 before announcing himself on the world stage with a century on Test debut against the same opposition in Ahmedabad three months later. Over the next decade and a half, he established himself as the cornerstone of New Zealand's batting line-up.

He retires with 19,347 international runs in 378 matches, including 48 centuries and 103 half-centuries. His Test record stands out among the very best, with 9,515 runs in 110 matches at an average of 54.06, including 33 centuries and six double hundreds. In ODIs, he amassed 7,257 runs in 175 matches at an average of 48.38, while he scored 2,575 runs in 93 T20Is.

Leading New Zealand's golden generation

Williamson's influence extended far beyond his batting. As captain, he led New Zealand in 40 Tests, 91 ODIs and 75 T20Is, overseeing one of the most successful periods in the nation's cricket history.

His leadership reached global prominence during the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, where he guided New Zealand to the final and was named Player of the Tournament after a string of match-winning performances. Although the Black Caps fell agonisingly short against England in the dramatic final at Lord's, Williamson's calm leadership and consistency earned widespread admiration.

Kane Williamson career in numbers:

Format Matches Innings Runs HS Average SR 50s 100s 200s Tests 110 195 9515 251 54.06 51.98 38 33 6 ODIs 175 167 7257 148 48.38 81.61 47 15 0 T20Is 93 90 2575 95 33.01 122.98 18 0 0

World Test Championship triumph

The crowning moment of Williamson's captaincy came when he led New Zealand to victory in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton in June 2021. He played a crucial role with scores of 49 and an unbeaten 52 as New Zealand defeated India to become the first World Test Champions.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes, Atkinson dropped from 2nd NZ Test squad over nightclub row That triumph remains one of the most significant achievements in New Zealand cricket history and cemented Williamson's place among the country's greatest captains.

Tributes pour in

Williamson's retirement prompted tributes from across the cricketing world. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter described him as an incredible player, team-mate and leader who always put the team first.

Former captain Sir Richard Hadlee also paid tribute, praising Williamson's relentless pursuit of excellence and his contribution to some of New Zealand cricket's finest moments. Hadlee hailed him as one of the best players of his era and an outstanding ambassador for the sport.

A legacy that will endure

Williamson leaves international cricket as New Zealand's highest run-scorer across formats, a four-time recipient of the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal and the ICC Men's Test Player of the Year for 2019. Renowned for his elegant strokeplay, humility and composure under pressure, he helped transform New Zealand into one of the most respected teams in world cricket.

While his retirement marks the end of an era for the Black Caps, Williamson departs having inspired a generation of cricketers and supporters, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for years to come.