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Former West Indies captain Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at the age of 89

Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history and a former West Indies captain, died here on Friday at the age of 89.

Sir Garfield Sobers

Sir Garfield Sobers

Press Trust of India Bridgetown (Barbados)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

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Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history and a former West Indies captain, died here on Friday at the age of 89.

The death of the legendary cricketer was confirmed by his son Daniel.

Sobers was only 10 days shy of completing his 90th birthday.

One of the finest all-rounders the game has ever seen, Sobers played 93 Tests and scored 8,032 runs at 57.78 with 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries between March 1954 to April 1974. 

A left-handed batter and also a left-arm fast medium pace bowler, Sobers claimed 235 wickets in Test cricket. He played in a solitary ODI, taking one wicket.

 

He was also the first-ever batter to have hit six sixes in an over in First-Class cricket, playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Indies cricket team Cricket News

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

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