From one to many: How Indian cricket is embracing the multi-captain era

For much of the past two decades, Indian cricket followed the one-captain model. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all became three-format captains after first leading India in one or two formats. Since 2024, however, that approach has begun to change, with India moving towards a more settled split-captaincy structure. Shreyas Iyer’s appointment as the new T20I captain suggests the BCCI is unlikely to return to its traditional one-captain-for-all-formats model any time soon. But given the board’s long history of backing one leader across formats, the question remains: is split captaincy now India’s long-term strategy, or could the team return to a single captain later?

How Shreyas Iyer’s T20I captaincy changes India’s approach

When Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win, the BCCI had to find a new T20I captain. Sharma, however, continued to lead India in Tests and ODIs. The selection committee picked Suryakumar Yadav for its T20Is. India had a strong run under him, not losing a series before his tenure ended after India retained the ICC T20 World Cup title earlier this year. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel could have turned to Shubman Gill, who already leads India in Tests and ODIs and had a strong IPL 2026 as captain and batter with Gujarat Titans.

Instead, the BCCI chose Iyer for the shortest format. That decision suggests the board is not looking to return to one captain across formats soon.

BCCI’s brief Gill experiment

Yadav had been out of runs for the last three years and rumours of him losing his captaincy had been doing the rounds for quite some time. The BCCI added to that speculation when it made Gill the T20I vice-captain in August 2025. At the time, Gill was expected to serve as Surya’s deputy before taking over and becoming India’s all-format captain. That did not materialise after Gill failed to impress with the bat in the T20I format. With several opening options, including Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Abhishek Sharma, the selectors dropped Gill from the T20I side before the 2026 T20 World Cup. The vice-captaincy went back to Axar Patel.

India’s all-format captains

India have had three all-format captains in the last two decades: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy under Dhoni. Kohli’s tenure is best remembered for India’s Test dominance, including back-to-back series wins in Australia. Sharma helped India end a long drought of ICC trophies. India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy under him before his stint as all-format captain came to an end.

This record shows why India stayed with the single-captain model for so long. But it also shows that under each, India fell short in at least one format.

Captaincy record of Dhoni, Rohit and Kohli:

Captain Captaincy Period Matches Wins Losses Draw/NR Tied Win % MS Dhoni 2007–2017 332 178 120 28 6 53.61 Virat Kohli 2013–2022 213 135 60 13 3 63.38 Rohit Sharma 2021–2025 142 103 33 5 2 72.53

Format-wise breakdown:

Captain Tests (W-L-D) ODIs (W-L-T/NR) T20Is (W-L-T/NR) Total Wins MS Dhoni 27-18-15 110-74-5/11 41-28-1/2 178 Virat Kohli 40-17-11 65-27-1/2 30-16-2/2 135 Rohit Sharma 12-9-3 42-12-1/1 49-12-1/1 103

India finds success with split captaincy

When Yadav became India’s T20I captain in 2024, many expected it to be a short-term move. Instead, India began to dominate the format. Under him, India adopted a more attacking style as players such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Yadav himself looked to dominate from the start. India began posting 200-plus totals regularly, and series defeats became rare. Yadav led the team in 52 T20Is, of which India won 42 games, lost eight, while two were abandoned. His win percentage was over 80 per cent, the highest among India’s T20I captains. At the same time, senior players had more breathing room in Tests and ODIs, while younger players took charge in T20Is.

This success pushed the BCCI to make selection and leadership calls based more on format-specific needs than on its older one-captain approach.

Split captaincy helped manage workload

Split captaincy also helped India manage players better in a packed cricket calendar. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are strong examples. Instead of playing them constantly, the BCCI used them more carefully to keep them ready for major tournaments. The plan worked well with Bumrah, who led India’s bowling attack in back-to-back T20 World Cup wins while other pacers played more bilateral matches. A wider player pool also gave India ready replacements for injured players, while helping more players adjust to the squad environment.

What Gambhir and Agarkar have said

India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have taken different positions on split captaincy. Gambhir has supported the idea. In December 2021, he said: "It's good for Indian cricket that now we have got two captains, one in red-ball cricket and one in white-ball cricket." He added that Sharma would get "enough time to groom white-ball teams" and that "Indian cricket is in very safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket". In 2020, he had also said India could "contemplate a split-captaincy approach", with Kohli continuing in Tests and Sharma leading in white-ball cricket.

When Gambhir became the national coach in 2024, India had already moved to split captaincy. But instead of one red-ball captain and one white-ball captain, India had one T20I captain and another leader for Tests and ODIs.

Earlier, it was Surya in T20Is and Rohit in Tests and ODIs. Now, it is Iyer in T20Is and Gill in Tests and ODIs.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, however, sounded cautious in 2025 about long-term split captaincy. Selector Devang Gandhi backed his view, saying the aim was to "ensure stability across formats and avoid having three different leaders". He also said that "unlike other countries, split captaincy doesn't work in India in the long run because you crave stability in the thought process".

But while announcing Iyer as T20I captain, Agarkar praised his leadership record, saying: “Shreyas absolutely deserves it. With the bat. Also his performances as captain, having won it once at KKR, couple of really good seasons with PBKS. It was unusual he wasn't part of the T20I squad, but now that he's found a spot, he has earned it.”