Gambhir praises Agarkar as his stint as BCCI chief selector comes to an end

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has praised Ajit Agarkar for his conviction and team-first approach as the former India pacer’s tenure as chairman of the BCCI men’s selection committee came to an end.

Gambhir, who worked closely with Agarkar during his tenure as India head coach, thanked the former selector for their association and highlighted the three ICC trophies India won during his time in charge of the selection committee.

Agarkar took over as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee in July 2023 and completed his tenure on October 4 after deciding against seeking an extension. His stint coincided with a highly successful period for Indian cricket, with the team reaching the 2023 ODI World Cup final before winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup.

Gambhir’s message for Agarkar

Gambhir paid tribute to Agarkar in a post on social media platform X, describing it as an “absolute honour” to work with the former India pacer.

“Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always,” Gambhir wrote.

The India head coach also suggested that Agarkar’s contribution would be viewed more favourably with time, saying “history will be kinder” to him.

Gambhir ended his message by thanking Agarkar for his contribution and wishing him well for the future.

Check Gautam Gambhir’s post here:

Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !! https://t.co/gYQN0fea8X — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 7, 2026 Agarkar’s tenure ends after three ICC titles Agarkar’s tenure began in July 2023, when he took charge of the senior men’s selection committee at a crucial stage in India’s white-ball cycle. He subsequently worked with the team management on selection decisions across formats as India continued to build a strong core of players.

India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup before losing to Australia, but the team bounced back to win the 2024 T20 World Cup. India then added the 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup, giving the team three ICC titles during Agarkar’s tenure.

ALSO READ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make his return after 4 years with New Zealand T20Is Agarkar informed the BCCI after its annual general meeting on September 18 that he would not seek an extension. His tenure officially ended on October 4, bringing the curtain down on more than three years at the head of the senior men’s selection committee.

BCCI begins search for Agarkar’s successor

The BCCI has invited applications for the vacant chairman’s position following Agarkar’s departure.

The next chairman will inherit a selection committee overseeing an Indian side that has enjoyed considerable success in white-ball cricket but is also entering a period of transition across formats.

The new chief selector will have to work closely with the team management on balancing established players with emerging talent while planning for the next ICC cycle. Selection decisions across Test, ODI and T20I cricket are also likely to be central to the committee’s priorities.