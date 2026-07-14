Gill-Axar star as India beat England by six wickets in 1st ODI at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill continued his love affair with the Edgbaston cricket ground as the Indian captain's graceful 80 lay the foundation for a walk-in-the park six-wicket victory over England in the first ODI here on Tuesday.

India, now, have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Axar Patel, much panned for his recent low returns in T20Is, played the perfect support cast with a superb all-round show of 4/62 and an unbeaten 57 off 52 balls in what could have otherwise been a tricky chase.

Chasing a perfectly gettable target of 259, the Indian skipper mixed poise and style in equal measure before suffering from cramps, but Washington Sundar (52 no off 63 balls) and Axar successfully completed the chase in 45.2 overs with a 102-run unbroken stand after being reduced to 160 for 4.

Gill was in fine nick despite being bothered by a dodgy hamstring and calf muscle cramps which forced him to retire when the 10th ODI century seemed to be there for the taking.

This was India's first win in the ongoing tour of the United Kingdom.

Gill, who hit 11 fours and a six in his 75-ball knock got a lot of support from his in-form deputy Shreyas Iyer (35) during their 101-run stand for the third wicket.

Just like Adelaide Oval had been a happy hunting ground for Virat Kohli across formats, the same could be said about Gill and Edgbaston. During the Test series last year, Gill scored 269 and 161 in Indian victory here.

And now in the 50-over format, he once again showed his real class even as he was done in first by calf muscle cramps and then hamstring became an issue.

After veterans Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5) were dismissed cheaply with team score reading 48, Gill took charge of the proceedings.

The right-hander was never overly cautious nor did he take undue risks hitting those regal on-drives and picturesque cover drives. The pulled six off Josh Tongue was a treat for the eyes.

Once he retired hurt, suddenly the momentum shifted in England's favour.

The set Iyer was responsible for his cross-pitch running that made him traverse an increased distance only to be run-out.

KL Rahul was then beaten for pace by Tongue as he chopped one on to his stumps.

But Axar and Washington shrugged off their poor show in T20Is to maintain calm during their century stand in which they soaked in the pressure of a hostile spell from Jofra Archer, and scored against the spinners which Harry Brook played one too many.

Both the batters were below par with the willow during the T20Is but the longer format gave them time to settle down and since Gill had nullified the scoreboard pressure, they could score runs with consummate ease.

Earlier, the seasoned Joe Root and plucky Liam Dawson scored half-centuries in a gutsy seventh wicket stand for 121 runs as England posted a respectable 258 after opting to bat.

From a solid 61 for no loss till the start of 13th over, England slumped to 107 for 6 before the end of the 22nd over and there seemed no chance of a recovery from that position.

However, Root with a run-a-ball 76, fought well alongside Dawson, whose career-best 68 off 83 balls took them to a position where bowlers had a decent total to defend.

Root played the field, waited patiently for Bumrah to complete his first two spells and attacked Axar (4/62) and Prasidh Krishna once the pitch showed signs of easing out.

The best shot was a ramp off a Jasprit Bumrah bouncer. He hit six fours and a six in all.

While the peerless Bumrah (1/31 in 9 overs) was the best Indian bowler in terms of skills and quality on display, young Gurnoor Brar (2/61 in 9 overs) and the usually profligate Prasidh (2/50 in 10 overs) also chipped in with wickets despite going for runs.

But Axar ran through the tail after the Dawson-Root century stand.