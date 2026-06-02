Gurjapneet, Nabi included as BCCI announces net bowlers for IND vs AFG Test

The 2025–26 Ranji Trophy’s highest wicket-taker, Auqib Nabi, despite missing out on the official squad for India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan, will travel with the team after being included in the BCCI’s list of seven net bowlers for the match in New Chandigarh starting June 6.

Nabi is among a group featuring IPL 2026 breakout pacer Prince Yadav, left-arm seamer Gurjapneet Singh, and spinners Shivang Kumar, Saransh Jain, and Zeeshan Ansari.

The net bowlers will assist the Indian squad during preparations for only the second-ever Test between India and Afghanistan, with selectors rewarding several domestic performers with opportunities around the national setup.

Nabi gets India camp opportunity

Nabi was considered a strong contender for the Test squad after a remarkable domestic season for Jammu and Kashmir. The right-arm seamer played a key role in the side’s maiden Ranji Trophy title-winning campaign, finishing as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 60 wickets at an average of 12.56. His performances also earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

However, Nabi narrowly missed selection as India opted to include only three specialist seamers in the squad — Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnoor Brar.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had indicated during the squad announcement that Nabi was close to making the final cut, but India preferred a smaller pace-bowling group given the home conditions.

Prince, Gurjapneet among support bowlers

Alongside Nabi, Prince Yadav and Gurjapneet Singh headline the pace-bowling contingent among the net bowlers. Prince is already part of India’s ODI squad for the three-match series that follows the Test.

ALSO READ: RCB's Tim David banned for one match in IPL 2027 after disciplinary breach The spin department will be represented by Shivang Kumar, Saransh Jain, and Zeeshan Ansari, providing India’s batters with a variety of bowling options during training sessions ahead of the match.

Fresh faces earn Test call-ups

India’s Test squad also features several new faces, with domestic performers Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, and Manav Suthar receiving maiden call-ups. The trio strengthens India’s bowling resources and adds depth, particularly in the spin department, with multiple left-arm options available.

The one-off Test marks only the second meeting between India and Afghanistan in the longest format. Their previous encounter came in Bengaluru in 2018, Afghanistan’s inaugural Test match, which India won by an innings and 262 runs inside two days.

India squad for one-off Test vs Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, and Dhruv Jurel.