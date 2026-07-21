Hampshire rope in Ashutosh Sharma for England's domestic One-Day Cup

Delhi Capitals' star all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma has been signed up by English county Hampshire for the upcoming One-Day Cup, England's limited overs first-class competition, the club said on Monday.

The GMR Group co-owns both the Delhi Capitals and Hampshire, and the transition was seamless for the 27-year-old explosive batter who will join the English county side for the duration of the 50-over domestic tournament.

Sharma holds the record for the fastest T20 fifty by an Indian player (off just 11 balls) for Railways against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and he will be utilising his power-hitting skills in the English limited-overs tournament.

"We're really pleased to sign Ashutosh (Sharma) for the One-Day Cup," Giles White, Hampshire Director of Cricket, said.

"He is a player of great potential and has done well for Delhi Capitals in the IPL recently so knows what it's like to perform to a high standard. We look forward to welcoming him into the group and seeing what he can do in a Hampshire shirt as we look to go one step further than last year in the competition." A batting all-rounder, Sharma has scored over 350 runs for Delhi Capitals across the last two IPL seasons, in which he has averaged 31.25 with the bat at a strike rate of 170.

This is not his first time Sharma will be playing in England as he previously had stints at Middlesex Titans (2017), Gravesend (2022 and 2023), and Wigan in the Liverpool League (2025).

In IPL, Sharma was first picked up by Punjab Kings, and he made his debut as an Impact Sub and smashed 31 off 17 balls, before being signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 3.80 crore ahead of IPL 2025.