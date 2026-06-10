Hardik Pandya's injury woes continue, Ruled out of Afghanistan ODIs

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's return to ODI cricket has been pushed back once again after he sustained a fresh injury during his rehabilitation process. The latest setback will keep him out of India's upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which begins in Dharamshala on June 13.

New Injury Detected During Rehabilitation

Pandya had been undergoing recovery at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru after dealing with back spasms. However, sources indicate that the 32-year-old experienced discomfort earlier this week and immediately reported the issue to the medical staff.

Following medical assessments at a local clinic in Bengaluru, scans reportedly confirmed a quadriceps strain. The injury is expected to require at least two weeks of recovery, forcing Pandya to remain at the CoE for further rehabilitation.

BCCI Yet to Make Official Announcement

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially confirmed the nature of the injury, an announcement regarding Pandya's withdrawal and a replacement for the Afghanistan series is expected shortly.

The all-rounder was initially scheduled to travel from Bengaluru to Dharamshala on Thursday to join the squad ahead of the opening ODI.

Targeting Return for England Series

Despite the latest setback, there is optimism surrounding Pandya's availability for India's ODI tour of England next month. The three-match series is scheduled for July 14, 16 and 19, and current assessments suggest he should regain fitness in time for those fixtures.

ALSO READ: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's ODI callup may still be a distant idea The BCCI is yet to name the squad for the England series, although an announcement is anticipated in the coming days.

Rohit Sharma Clears Fitness Test

When India announced the squad for the Afghanistan ODIs, both Pandya and captain Rohit Sharma were named subject to fitness clearance.

While Rohit has reportedly passed his fitness assessment and remains available for selection, Pandya's fresh injury has delayed his comeback to international cricket further.

Long Wait Continues for International Return

Pandya has not featured in an ODI for India since March 2025 and has been absent from the T20I setup since March 2026.

The star all-rounder has also been in the spotlight recently due to speculation surrounding his future with the Mumbai Indians franchise, which he captained during the recently concluded IPL season.

For now, Pandya's focus will remain on completing his rehabilitation in Bengaluru and regaining full fitness ahead of India's busy international schedule later this summer.