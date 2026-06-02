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Hardik set to undergo fitness test at BCCI CoE ahead of Afghanistan ODIs

Hardik has not played 50-over cricket for the Men in Blue in almost a year, as his last appearance in the format came in 2025 during the ICC Champions Trophy

Hardik Pandya, Hardik, Pandya

Hardik Pandya (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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The star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to join the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Wednesday, June 3, for a week-long session before officially joining India’s ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan starting June 11.
 
Hardik has been included in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series, but his inclusion is subject to fitness clearance.
 
Hardik is expected to take part in fitness drills and tests during his stay at the CoE, with hopes of obtaining fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team.
 
Notably, Hardik has not played 50-over cricket for the Men in Blue in almost a year, as his last appearance in the format came in 2025 during the ICC Champions Trophy. 
India’s full squad for ODI series vs Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma*, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya*, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.
 
 
(Note: * stands for subject to fitness clearance)

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Tough IPL season for Hardik

Hardik is coming off a tough IPL 2026, where he struggled with both form and fitness. Out of the 14 matches Mumbai Indians played this season, Hardik was available for only 10, scoring just 206 runs with the bat and picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 11.43 with the ball.
 
He also failed to lead MI to the playoffs as they finished ninth in the points table. 

India to take on Afghanistan in Test before ODIs

Before the ODI series gets underway, India and Afghanistan will face off in a one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh from June 6 to 10.
 
The teams will then shift focus to the three-match ODI series, beginning with the opener in Dharamsala on June 13. The second ODI is scheduled for June 17 in Lucknow, while Chennai will host the series finale on June 20.

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Topics : Hardik Pandya India cricket team Afghanistan cricket team Cricket News

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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