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Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team depart for Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Led by experienced captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India have been drawn in Group 1 alongside strong opponents Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Smriti Mandhana and Team India depart for T20 WC

Smriti Mandhana and Team India depart for T20 WC

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

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The Indian women’s cricket team departed for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, with the tournament set to be held across England and Wales from June 12 to July 5. The Women in Blue left from Mumbai, where fans gathered to give the team a warm send-off ahead of the prestigious event.
 
Led by experienced captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India have been drawn in Group 1 alongside strong opponents Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. The side will begin its World Cup campaign with a high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
 
 
Following the Pakistan fixture, India will face the Netherlands in Leeds before travelling to Manchester for matches against South Africa and Bangladesh. Their final group-stage encounter will come against Australia in London on June 28.
 
Harmanpreet Kaur confident about India’s chances
 
Ahead of the tournament, Harmanpreet expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to compete for the title while urging the team to remain composed throughout the competition.

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“I will definitely rate this team as favourites and the team we picked today, they have the calibre to become champions. No pressure, no overconfidence. T20 cricket is only about playing good cricket,” she said. 
 
England series to serve as ideal preparation
 
Before the World Cup begins, India Women will play a three-match T20I series against England in England. The series starts on May 28, followed by the second match on May 30 and the final game on June 2.
 
India head into the tournament after a difficult T20I series against South Africa, where the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Laura Wolvaardt’s team.
 
India squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav.

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

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