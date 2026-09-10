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Harshit Rana unlikely to be fit for India's T20I series against Afghanistan

Harshit Rana is unlikely to be fit for India's three-match series against Afghanistan in Delhi from September 13. His selection was subject to fitness

Harshit Rana

Vadodara: Indias Harshit Rana reacts after taking the wicket of New Zealands Devon Conway during the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

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India pacer Harshit Rana is unlikely to be fit in time for the three match series against Afghanistan beginning here on September 13.

Rana, who last played for India on the England tour, was included in the India squad for the three games in Delhi subject to fitness. He was also named in the Asian Games squad.

"He has not yet fully recovered from his hamstring injury. He will need more time," said a BCCI source.

Rana was nursing a hamstring injury like Washington Sundar, who has been deemed fit for the Afghanistan series.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Nitish Reddy, nursing knee and quadriceps injury respectively, were also included in the India squad subject to fitness.

 

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Bumrah has been out of action since India's ODI tour to England in July with a left knee injury.

"Both Bumrah and Reddy are on track for their comeback," the source added.

After the Afghanistan series, India play a one-off game against Japan in Tokyo on September 22. They open their Asian Games on September 28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 1:11 PM IST