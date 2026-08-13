Hasan Mahmud's career-best 6-55 puts BAN on top as AUS bowled out for 198

Hasan Mahmud took a career-best haul of 6-55 to help bowl out Australia for 198 on the opening day of the Top End test cricket series against Australia.

Hasan struck in his sixth and seventh overs to remove openers Jake Weatherald (23) and Travis Head (22) on Thursday after Australia had won the toss and raced to 45 without loss on a green-tinged wicket in the tropical far northern Australian city of Darwin.

From there, pacemen Hasan, Taskin Ahmed (2-55) and Ebadot Hossain (2-39) dominated the first two sessions, bowling with discipline to exploiting the conditions and get on top of a batting lineup that was held together primarily by Steve Smith's defiant 71.

Smith was the next-to-last wicket to fall, advancing at Hasan and top-edging a high catch to wicketkeeper Litton Das to end a 109-ball innings that contained seven boundaries and a six.

The day started positively for the hosts, with skipper Pat Cummins winning the toss and electing to bat. Playing just his second test in 13 months, he reunited in the pace attack with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. The frontline quicks will be supported by veteran offspinner Nathan Lyon and allrounders Green and Beau Webster.

A partisan crowd was in full support of Darwin-born Weatherald but he was never really settled and needlessly swiped at a widish ball from Hasan.

Head was out in Hasan's next over, chopping on a delivery that was bowled from around the wicket as Australia slipped to 52-2.

Ebadot had Marnus Labuschagne (1) caught by Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and could have had the wicket of Smith but for a dropped chance at third slip.

Allrounder Green (13) was out immediately before lunch as Bangladesh took a full toll on the opening morning of its first test match in Australia since 2003, restricting the hosts to 74-4.

Ebadot dismissed Alex Carey (19) after lunch and Taskin bowled Webster (12) before Cummins (9) and Starc (1) both nicked off to Hasan before the tea interval.

The wicket of Smith then gave Hasan his third five-wicket haul in test cricket and the Bangladeshi bowler picked up last-man Lyon (7) to end the Australian innings in 53 overs.

The two-test "Top End" series starts a heavy 12-month schedule for the Australians that will feature 20 test matches, including tours to South Africa, India and England.