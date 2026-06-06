How Shreyas Iyer jumped the queue to become India's new T20I captain

In a major turn of events, the BCCI on Saturday announced Shreyas Iyer will replace Suryakumar Yadav as the new captain of India’s T20I side for the upcoming tour of the United Kingdom (Ireland and England) as well as the Asian Games 2026.

The decision was surprising as India has never lost a series under the captaincy of Yadav and had recently even defended their T20 World Cup crown under his leadership.

However, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar mentioned that Yadav's form with the bat had forced them to take the hard call, while also expressing his trust in Iyer to lead India successfully.

But how did Iyer, who was not even part of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, jump the queue and not only find his way back into the team but earn the captaincy, to boot?

Shreyas Iyer's captaincy journey

To understand why the BCCI decided to hand Iyer the top job, it is important to examine his leadership journey, particularly in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has steadily built a reputation as one of the most successful captains in the format.

Unexpected start as skipper of Delhi

2018: Interim captain

Iyer's rise as an IPL captain began almost by accident. Midway through the 2018 season, then Delhi Daredevils captain and now India head coach Gautam Gambhir stepped down following the franchise's poor start, leaving the then 23-year-old Iyer with the responsibility of leading a struggling side.

Delhi eventually finished at the bottom of the table, but Iyer's calm demeanour and willingness to take ownership of the team's fortunes immediately caught attention. Under his leadership, Delhi won four and lost four of their remaining eight matches, offering the first glimpses of leadership qualities that would later define his career.

2019-20: Shreyas the leader

The following year marked the beginning of a new era. Rebranded as Delhi Capitals, the franchise entrusted Iyer with the captaincy on a full-time basis. The impact was immediate. Delhi won nine of their 14 league matches and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Iyer also led from the front with the bat, scoring 463 runs and three half-centuries. Rather than being burdened by captaincy, he appeared to revel in it, becoming the stabilising force around which a young side featuring Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw flourished.

If 2019 established him as a promising leader, 2020 elevated him into elite company. Delhi finished second in the league stage and reached their maiden IPL final, a feat no previous captain had achieved with the franchise.

ALSO READ: BCCI picks full-strength squad for Asian Games 2026, includes Bumrah, Iyer Iyer once again combined leadership with consistent batting, scoring 519 runs at an average of 34.60. While Delhi ultimately fell short against Mumbai Indians in the final, the season showcased Iyer's ability to build and guide a team capable of sustaining success over a long tournament.

2021: Unfortunate injury

The 2021 season tested his resilience. A shoulder injury ruled him out of the first half of the competition, forcing him to relinquish his captaincy duties. However, he returned for the UAE leg of the championship, where scored 175 runs in eight matches.

Delhi, though, chose to stick with Pant as captain the following year, too. Soon after, ahead of the 2022 mega auction, the franchise surprisingly released the player who had transformed them from perennial underachievers into genuine title contenders.

Triumphant run with Kolkata

2022: Slow start

Kolkata Knight Riders saw enough in Iyer's leadership credentials to invest ₹12.25 crore in him at the 2022 auction and immediately appoint him captain. His first season at the helm did not go according to plan, with KKR finishing seventh after an inconsistent campaign.

However, Iyer remained one of the team's few bright spots, scoring 401 runs and often holding together a fragile batting line-up.

2023: Another injury

His captaincy journey encountered another obstacle in 2023 when a back injury forced him to miss the entire season. For many leaders, a year on the sidelines can derail momentum. For Iyer, it became an opportunity to reset and return stronger.

2024: Successful comeback

That comeback arrived in spectacular fashion in 2024. Armed with a balanced squad and a clear tactical blueprint, Iyer orchestrated one of the most dominant campaigns in KKR's history.

The franchise finished at the top of the table and stormed to the title. Although his tally of 351 runs was modest compared to some of his previous seasons, his influence extended far beyond statistics.

He empowered match-winners, backed aggressive strategies and created a settled environment in which players thrived.

The campaign culminated in KKR lifting their third IPL title. For Iyer, the triumph carried added significance.

It validated years of leadership growth, erased doubts created by his injury setbacks and established him as one of the league's premier captains.

Leading Punjab from the front

2025: Historic run

When Punjab Kings spent a record ₹26.75 crore to acquire Iyer ahead of the 2025 season, they were investing in far more than a batter. They were bringing in a proven leader with a track record of transforming teams and changing cultures.

The results were immediate. Punjab, a franchise that had spent more than a decade searching for consistency, emerged as one of the tournament's strongest sides.

They finished atop the standings and reached their first final since 2014, making Iyer the only captain to lead three different franchises to an IPL final.

While Punjab lost the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru - which finally overcame an 18-year drought to win its first title - Iyer’s captaincy left everyone impressed.

At the centre of that resurgence stood Iyer. Not only did he marshal a newly-assembled squad, but also produced the finest batting season of his IPL career, scoring 604 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 175.07.

The numbers reflected a player who had evolved from a dependable accumulator into one of the competition's most destructive middle-order batters.

2026: Strong start, near-miss finish

The 2026 season only strengthened that reputation, both as batter and skipper. Iyer amassed 498 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.33 while maintaining a strike rate of 168.81.

He was outstanding as a leader in the first half of the season as Punjab remained unbeaten in their first seven games, with six wins and one no result. However, they managed to win just one game in their next seven matches and finished just outside the playoff spots in fifth place.

But despite failing to reach the playoffs, Iyer’s captaincy capabilities were hard to ignore.

Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (season-wise):

Season Team Matches Won Lost No Result Finish 2018 Delhi Daredevils 8 4 4 0 8th 2019 Delhi Capitals 16 10 6 0 Playoffs (3rd) 2020 Delhi Capitals 17 10 7 0 Runners-up 2021 Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0 Injured (Pant captained) 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 8 0 7th 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 Injured 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders 16 12 3 1 Champions 2025 Punjab Kings 17 11 6 0 Runners-up 2026 Punjab Kings 14 7 6 1 5th Total Overall 102 60 40 2 1 Title, 3 Finals

Iyer jumps the queue

By the end of IPL 2026, Iyer was no longer merely a captain contributing with the bat; he had become a batter whose performances consistently drove his team's success, something Yadav was missing.

While the now-former captain was impeccable in his leadership role, he lacked the backing of strong performances with the bat to retain his spot, and that is where Iyer stepped up.

He was not just winning matches as a captain but was also plundering runs with the bat. His capabilities with the white ball were already trusted by the BCCI, as he was named India’s ODI vice-captain last year.

With all the cards stacked in his favour, it was perhaps only natural that Iyer would replace Yadav.

Big shoes to fill

While Iyer might be miles ahead in terms of batting form than Yadav, he will still have big shoes to fill.

When Yadav was appointed captain of India’s T20I side after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement following the T20 World Cup 2024, he was under pressure but delivered with consistency. Under him, India never lost a series and even won the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Iyer has proven that he is more than capable of leading his side on the biggest occasions, but the added pressure of doing the same in the India jersey will not be a cakewalk. Whether he manages to bring the same success as IPL to his new role is something selectors and fans - both of who have placed their trust in his ability - will be watching keenly.