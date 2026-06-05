"I love that," says India coach Gambhir on ICC's pink-ball experiment

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has backed the ICC's decision to trial the use of pink balls during regular day Tests in cases of bad light, calling it a positive step that could help teams achieve results in crucial matches.

The ICC recently approved the experiment, allowing teams, with mutual consent, to switch from a red ball to a pink ball under floodlights when poor visibility threatens to reduce playing time.

The rule will come into effect on October 1 and is expected to provide administrators and teams with a new option to minimise lost overs caused by adverse conditions.

Gambhir welcomes proactive move

Speaking at the pre-match press conference for India's one-off Test against Afghanistan, starting on Saturday, Gambhir said he was fully supportive of the initiative because Test cricket should always strive to produce results whenever possible.

He said teams should have every opportunity to complete matches rather than see valuable playing time lost to bad light.

ALSO READ: India vs Afghanistan one-off Test playing 11, live match time, streaming According to the new trial, matches will begin with the traditional red ball, but if visibility deteriorates, floodlights can be switched on and a pink ball introduced to continue play.

WTC qualification scenarios on Gambhir's mind

Gambhir explained that the decision could prove especially significant in the context of the World Test Championship (WTC). He suggested that teams chasing a place in the WTC final should not be denied a chance to secure qualification because of conditions that prevent play.

The India coach pointed to a hypothetical situation in which a team enters the final Test of a WTC cycle needing a victory to reach the championship decider. In such circumstances, he felt the option of continuing under lights with a pink ball could be invaluable.

Eastern venues could benefit

The timing of the ICC's decision is particularly relevant for India, which will host the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February and March. The series includes Tests in Guwahati and Ranchi, venues where daylight hours are shorter and evening light can become an issue.

With sunset arriving relatively early in parts of eastern India, the possibility of extending play under floodlights could help reduce the risk of overs being lost during key matches.

Adjustment challenges acknowledged

While endorsing the move, Gambhir also recognised that switching from a red ball to a pink ball in the middle of a Test could present challenges for players. The different visibility, behaviour, and feel of the ball may require batters and bowlers to adapt quickly.

However, he maintained that such adjustments would be worthwhile if they helped ensure that important matches reached a conclusion. Gambhir suggested that teams and players would eventually view the experiment positively if it increased the chances of achieving results in Test cricket.