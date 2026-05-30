ICC hands three-year contract to Ros Rivaz as the new Independent Director

The ICC on Saturday announced Dr. Ros Rivaz as its new Independent Director, a post that had been vacated by former PepsiCo boss Indra Nooyi.

Rivaz will join the ICC Board for an initial three-year term, with the possibility of one extension. The independent director position in ICC is reserved for a prominent woman leader, who has contributed in social and professional sphere.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) is pleased to share that the ICC Board has appointed Dr Ros Rivaz as its Independent Director," the global cricket body stated in a media release.

Rivaz is currently Chair of Anglian Water and UK Companies House, and serves as Lead Independent Director at Aperam SA and Victrex plc. She has also served in executive roles in blue chip companies, both in the UK and internationally prior to her Board career, providing a broad perspective on strategy, risk, and performance management.

"Her deep understanding of governance, corporate strategy, and operational effectiveness is complemented by her commitment to diversity and inclusion, making her a strong addition to the ICC Board," the release further stated.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah, said: "As cricket continues to expand its global footprint and pursue new opportunities both on and off the field, her strategic insight, independent perspective, and commitment to strong governance will be invaluable.

"We look forward to benefiting from her counsel and contributions as we continue to strengthen the foundations of the game and drive its long-term growth around the world." Rivaz, on her part, said: "I look forward to working alongside the ICC Chairman, fellow Board members, and the wider cricket family to support the continued growth of the game.

"Strong governance, long-term thinking and an inclusive approach to decision-making will be central to ensuring cricket continues to thrive and create opportunities for future generations across all parts of the world.