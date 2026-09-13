In a first, Vande Mataram played before national anthem at India T20I match

Vande Mataram was played at an international cricket match involving India for the first time on Sunday, with the national song preceding the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, before the opening T20 International against Afghanistan in New Delhi.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the song was played in its complete six-stanza version at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in accordance with a Union Home Ministry directive.

ALSO READ: India vs Afghanistan live streaming: How to watch 1st T20I live in India? The national song lasted 3 minutes and 10 seconds, followed by the 52-second national anthem. Together, the two renditions took 4 minutes and 2 seconds.

On February 6, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for the rendition of Vande Mataram as part of the national song’s 150th-anniversary commemorations.

The guidelines set the duration of the official rendition at 3 minutes and 10 seconds and required those present to stand at attention while it was played.

They also provided for the complete six-stanza version at formal government functions attended by the President or governors, before and after presidential addresses broadcast on radio and television, when the national flag is brought on parade, and on similar occasions.

The Indian National Congress adopted the first two stanzas in 1937. The Constituent Assembly recognised Vande Mataram as India’s national song in 1950.

It remains to be seen whether the national song will also be played alongside the national anthem at upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) events. (With Agencies inputs)