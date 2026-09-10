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Home / Cricket / News / IND-AFG 1st T20I on Sept 13 to go ahead in Kotla despite BRICS Summit: DDCA

IND-AFG 1st T20I on Sept 13 to go ahead in Kotla despite BRICS Summit: DDCA

The match had come under a cloud of uncertainty after security concerns surrounding the BRICS Summit prompted the Delhi Police to seek a change in the schedule

India cricket team

India cricket team

Aditya Kaushik New
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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The first T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played as scheduled on September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) said on Thursday, easing concerns that the match could be postponed due to security arrangements linked to the BRICS Summit.
 
The match had come under a cloud of uncertainty after security concerns surrounding the BRICS Summit prompted the Delhi Police to seek a change in the schedule. While the DDCA has now maintained that there will be no change to the date, there is still some uncertainty over whether the fixture could eventually be moved by a day.
 

DDCA confirms no change to September 13 schedule

The DDCA said it had held a meeting with the Delhi Traffic Police and received assurances that all necessary arrangements and support would be provided for the match.
 
"India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled. Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement," the association said in a post on social media.
 
The statement came after reports suggested that the first match of the three-game series could be pushed back by a day because of the security requirements for the BRICS Summit in the national capital. 

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Push to move match to September 14

Despite the DDCA's confirmation, some sources indicate that discussions are still taking place over a possible change to the schedule.
 
One proposal is to shift the match to September 14, which would coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi. Such a move would allow the authorities additional flexibility with security and traffic arrangements in Delhi.
 
However, the DDCA's latest statement makes it clear that, as things stand, the match remains scheduled for September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
 
The other two matches of the three-match T20I series are scheduled to be played on September 15 and 17. A one-day postponement of the opener could therefore result in a tighter turnaround between the fixtures.

Afghanistan to host three T20Is vs India

The India-Afghanistan series in Delhi is part of a three-match T20I contest between the two sides. The matches are expected to provide both teams with important preparation ahead of their upcoming international commitments.
 
With the opening fixture currently scheduled for September 13, all eyes will now be on the final security and traffic arrangements in the national capital as authorities prepare for the India-Afghanistan clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 7:17 PM IST