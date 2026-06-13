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IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Gurbaz credits Gambhir for his fiery ton vs India

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, on Saturday, credited India head coach Gautam Gambhir for his technical inputs after smashing a 51-ball 102 against the hosts in the opening ODI here.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Press Trust of India Dharamsala
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

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Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, on Saturday, credited India head coach Gautam Gambhir for his technical inputs after smashing a 51-ball 102 against the hosts in the opening ODI here.

While Gurbaz lit up the HPCA Stadium here with his explosive stroke play around the wickets to hammer eight sixes and as many fours for a ninth ODI ton, no other Afghanistan batter could provide any resistance against the Indian bowlers as they were bowled out for 194.

Gurbaz revealed that a chat with Gambhir, with whom he has shared the dressing room during his KKR days, proved to be fruitful. It happened after Afghanistan's innings and 300 run defeat in the one-off game at Mullanpur.

 

"After the Test match, I had a very good conversation with Gautam Gambhir sir (and) that discussion really helped me," Gurbaz told the broadcaster.

"I worked on those ideas in the nets, and I'm very grateful for the guidance. When the Test match ended, I told him that I wanted to improve my shot selection," he said.

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"He shared some positive ideas and I was able to apply them today. I just tried to play positively and it worked for me," the right-handed batter added.

Despite Gurbaz's 102, Afghanistan were shot out for 194 in 24.5 overs with debutant Indian bowlers Gurnoor Brar (3/27) and Harsh Dubey (3/47) claiming six wickets apiece.

Gurbaz said he is always motivated to do well for his country.

"The approach was very simple and easy, just to play positive cricket. We knew it was a 25-over game, but I know my game as well. I just backed myself and played for the team," he said.

"It was nice to contribute. It's always nice to do something for your country and make everyone proud. I trust my training and preparation. I work hard, and this innings is the result of that hard work.

"Scoring a hundred against India in India is special, but as I mentioned, it's the reward for the effort I've put in."  Gurbaz said the pitch was the easiest to bat on against fast bowlers.

"The wicket isn't easy, especially against spin. There was some turn and assistance for the spinners," he said.

"But my focus was on backing myself and staying positive. There is definitely something in the pitch for the spinners, and if they bowl well, they can make an impact," Gurbaz added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India vs Afghanistan Afghanistan cricket team India cricket team

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

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