IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match?

India is set to begin its formal preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup when it takes on Afghanistan in the first of three ODIs in Dharamsala today.

The spotlight will be on Rohit Sharma, who returns after recovering from a hamstring niggle, with the selectors keen to assess whether the veteran opener can continue leading India’s plans heading towards South Africa 2027.

With Virat Kohli sidelined by a hamstring injury, India could hand either Ishan Kishan or Yashasvi Jaiswal the No. 3 role. Newly appointed T20 captain Shreyas Iyer slots in at four, while Nitish Kumar Reddy has a major opportunity to strengthen his case as Hardik Pandya’s long-term back-up all-rounder.

India’s pace attack will be led by Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna, with Kuldeep Yadav spearheading the spin department.

IND vs AFG 1st ODI broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network, JioHotstar Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be played?

The first ODI between India and Afghanistan will be played on Saturday, June 13.

When will the toss for the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI take place?

The toss for the first ODI between India and Afghanistan will take place at 1 pm IST.

At what time will the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI start?

The first ODI between India and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be played?

The match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

Where will the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be available in India?

The live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be available in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.