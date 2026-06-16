IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Rohit in focus as India look to seal series in Lucknow

After a dominating seven-wicket win in the rain-curtailed first ODI in Dharamsala, Shubman Gill-led Men in Blue will now be looking to seal the series with a match to spare on Wednesday when they host Afghanistan in the second ODI of the series at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

It will be an important game for the Indian skipper, who will be eyeing his first ODI series win as the full-time ODI captain. This is only Gill’s second series as full-time ODI skipper after losing the first series to Australia 2-1.

India’s playing 11 will also be one of the talking points as, before the start of the series, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said the team would be giving chances to every bench member going forward to build an optimal squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

If Morkel’s words do come true, fans could see the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prince Yadav getting a place in India’s playing 11. On top of that, Rohit, who has been out of form in some games, will also be looking to go big and cement his place in India’s plans for next year’s World Cup.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will feel they had their moments in the first match but failed to carry the momentum forward. With Gurbaz and Rashid in form, the Afghanistan side will leave no stone unturned to keep the series alive with a win in Lucknow.

Selection calls in focus

India's emphasis on squad depth means changes could be on the cards. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has endured a lean patch in recent months, could return to the playing XI. With Washington Sundar almost certain to retain his place because of his all-round abilities, debutant Harsh Dubey may make way despite an impressive three-wicket haul in the opening ODI.

ALSO READ: Mandhana only Indian in TIME's 100 most influential sportspersons list Yashasvi Jaiswal is another player pushing for inclusion. With Virat Kohli unavailable due to a hamstring injury, the No. 3 position remains open, and the team management is keen to assess multiple options, including Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and Jaiswal.

Rohit seeks bigger contribution

India's bowling attack produced a disciplined effort in the series opener, with debutant Gurnoor Brar making an encouraging start. The left-arm seamer is likely to retain his place, while fellow newcomer Prince Yadav waits for his opportunity.

Veteran opener Rohit Sharma, who was run out cheaply in the first game, will be eager to make amends. Captain Shubman Gill, meanwhile, will take confidence from the manner in which the team handled pressure in the rain-shortened contest.

Afghanistan need support for Gurbaz

Afghanistan's batting revolved around Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first ODI, with the opener's attacking century standing out in an otherwise disappointing display. The visitors will need greater contributions from the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai if they are to level the series.

The spin trio of Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar and Mohammad Nabi failed to make a significant impact in Dharamsala, but conditions in Lucknow are expected to provide more assistance, offering Afghanistan hope of a stronger showing.

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem Safi, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

IND vs AFG: Head-to-head in ODIs

Matches played: 5

India won: 4

Afghanistan won: 0

Tied: 1

No result: 0

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Full squads

India's full squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav

Afghanistan's full squad for the ODI series: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI be played?

The second ODI between India and Afghanistan will be played on Wednesday, June 17.

When will the toss take place for the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI?

The toss for the second ODI between India and Afghanistan will take place at 1 pm IST.

At what time will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI start?

The second ODI between India and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI be played?

The match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Where will the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI be available in India?

The live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI be available in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.