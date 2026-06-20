IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match?

With the series already in the bag, India will look to maintain their winning momentum and complete a 3-0 sweep when they face Afghanistan in the third and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The hosts have thoroughly outplayed Afghanistan in the opening two matches and will once again bank on skipper Shubman Gill, who has led from the front with a half-century and a century in the series. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul have also made valuable contributions, while young bowlers Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey and Prince Yadav have impressed with the ball.

ALSO READ: IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Dominant India look to complete series sweep in Chennai Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be eager to sign off on a positive note after a disappointing campaign. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan will need to deliver if the visitors are to challenge an in-form Indian side and prevent a series whitewash.

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network, JioHotstar Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between India and Afghanistan will be played on Saturday, June 20.

When will the toss take place for the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?

The toss for the third ODI between India and Afghanistan will take place at 1 pm IST.

At what time will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI start?

The third ODI between India and Afghanistan will begin at 1.30 pm IST.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI be played?

The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Where will the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI be available in India?

The live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI be available in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.