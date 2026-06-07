IND vs AFG Test Day 2: Sundar slams unbeaten 52 as India declare on 564/8

Rishabh Pant missed out on his hundred while Washington Sundar hit an unbeaten 52 as India declared their first innings at a formidable 564 for eight against Afghanistan on the second day of the one-off Test here Sunday.

KL Rahul had struck a patient 100 off 165 balls while Sai Sudharsan contributed 81 on the opening day.

Skipper Shubhman Gill led from the front with a commanding 126 before getting out in the morning session on Sunday.

Pant added an entertaining 81 as India's top and middle order batters dominated the Afghanistan attack after resuming at overnight 368 for three.

Lower down the order, Sundar remained unbeaten on 52, while Manav Suthar made 28 and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with a quickfire 22 as India accelerated before captain Gill called his batters back after 127 overs.

For Afghanistan, pacer Mohammad Saleem was the standout performer with figures of 6/140 from 27 overs. Ziaur Rahman and Hashmatullah Shahidi claimed a wicket each, but the visitors struggled to contain India's batting depth on a largely placid surface.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 564 for 8 declared in 127 overs. (Shubman Gill 126, KL Rahul 100, Rishabh Pant 81; Mohammed Saleem 6/140).