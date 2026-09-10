IND vs BAN live streaming: How to watch today's Women's Asia Cup S/F match?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to maintain their perfect record of reaching the Women’s Asia Cup final when they face Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the 2026 edition at the Dubai International Stadium today.

India have reached the final in all nine previous editions and have won the title seven times, while Bangladesh will be aiming to reach the summit clash for the first time since 2018. Bangladesh won their only Asia Cup title that year after beating India by three wickets in the final.

India also enter the semifinal as favourites after remaining unbeaten in the tournament, but their middle-order concerns remain. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have been their leading run-scorers, while the rest of the batting unit has struggled for consistency.

ALSO READ: IND vs BAN Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal playing 11, toss time, streaming Bangladesh, meanwhile, have also relied heavily on their bowling attack, with Sobhana Mostary their top scorer. They will need a complete batting and bowling effort to challenge the defending champions and reach their second final.

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup semifinal: Broadcast details

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India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semi-final match will take place on Thursday, September 10.

What will be the venue for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match?

The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semi-final match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will begin at 8 pm IST.

What time will the toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place?

The toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will take place at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semi-final match will be available on Sony Sports Network for Indian fans.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans.