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IND vs BAN live streaming: How to watch today's Women's Asia Cup S/F match?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup T20 semifinal match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup semifinal live streaming details

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup semifinal live streaming details

Our Bureau New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 7:03 PM IST

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Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to maintain their perfect record of reaching the Women’s Asia Cup final when they face Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the 2026 edition at the Dubai International Stadium today.
 
India have reached the final in all nine previous editions and have won the title seven times, while Bangladesh will be aiming to reach the summit clash for the first time since 2018. Bangladesh won their only Asia Cup title that year after beating India by three wickets in the final.
 
India also enter the semifinal as favourites after remaining unbeaten in the tournament, but their middle-order concerns remain. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have been their leading run-scorers, while the rest of the batting unit has struggled for consistency.
 
 
Bangladesh, meanwhile, have also relied heavily on their bowling attack, with Sobhana Mostary their top scorer. They will need a complete batting and bowling effort to challenge the defending champions and reach their second final. 

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India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup semifinal: Broadcast details

RegionLive Telecast / TV ChannelLive Streaming Platform
IndiaSony Sports NetworkSonyLIV
PakistanPTV SportsTamasha
Sri LankaTV1, Sirasa TVTV1/Sirasa digital platforms
BangladeshT SportsT Sports digital platforms
UAE & MENASTARZPLAY CricketSTARZPLAY
Malaysia, Singapore & Hong KongCricbuzzCricbuzz
Continental EuropeCricbuzzCricbuzz
UKSony MAXSony digital platforms

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semi-final match will take place on Thursday, September 10.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semi-final match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
 
What time will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match begin?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will begin at 8 pm IST.
 
What time will the toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place?
 
The toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will take place at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semi-final match will be available on Sony Sports Network for Indian fans.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match in India?
 
The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans.

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Topics : India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Asia Cup Twenty20 Cricket News

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 7:02 PM IST