IND vs BAN Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal playing 11, toss time, streaming
India will meet Bangladesh in a rematch of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup semifinal, where the former emerged victorious by 10 wickets
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will look to keep their perfect record of reaching the Women’s Asia Cup final alive when they take on Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh in the first semifinal match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.
On the other hand, Bangladesh will be hoping to end their eight-year wait to reach the summit clash, as they last played in the Asia Cup final back in 2018, when they beat India by 3 wickets to lift their first and only title.
Meanwhile, India have played in the final on all nine occasions so far and have been crowned champions on seven of those occasions.
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This will also be a straight rematch of the 2024 edition's semifinal, where India beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets to reach the final.
Middle-order woes continue for India
While Harmanpreet and company have remained unbeaten so far in the tournament and their bowling has been exceptional, their batting is still heavily dependent on the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.
So far, Smriti has 152 runs to her name, followed by Shafali Verma, who has 104 runs, and they are the top two leading run-scorers of the tournament, respectively. After these two, the highest run-scorer for India is Pratika Rawal, who has just 36 runs to her name.
India even found themselves in some trouble in their last group game against Pakistan when they lost three wickets in the small chase of 56. If the seven-time champions wish to reach the final for a record-extending 10th time, they will need a combined effort from their batters rather than just relying on the opening pair.
Bangladesh also need support from batters
While India have middle-order trouble in batting, Bangladesh’s entire batting line-up has been unable to step up so far in the tournament. Their top scorer has been Sobhana Mostary, who has only 77 runs to her name.
The 2018 champions were almost caught off guard in their final do-or-die group-stage game against the UAE after being restricted to just 103 for 7 while batting first in the match. However, their bowling has been top-notch, and it was once again their bowlers who pulled them out of a tough situation to deliver a 34-run win and hand them a place in the semifinal clash against India.
Bangladesh will need an all-round effort on Thursday if they wish to reach the tournament final for the second time in their career.
India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal: Playing 11
India’s playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
Bangladesh’s playing 11 (probable): Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun
India vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in women's T20Is
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|5 wickets
|Manchester
|Jun 25, 2026
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|10 wickets
|Dambulla
|Jul 26, 2024
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|21 runs
|Sylhet
|May 9, 2024
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|56 runs
|Sylhet
|May 6, 2024
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|7 wickets
|Sylhet
|May 2, 2024
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|19 runs
|Sylhet
|Apr 30, 2024
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|44 runs
|Sylhet
|Apr 28, 2024
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|8 wickets
|Hangzhou
|Sep 24, 2023
|BAN Women
|India Women
|BAN Women
|4 wickets
|Mirpur
|Jul 13, 2023
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|8 runs
|Mirpur
|Jul 11, 2023
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|7 wickets
|Mirpur
|Jul 9, 2023
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|59 runs
|Sylhet
|Oct 8, 2022
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|18 runs
|W.A.C.A
|Feb 24, 2020
|BAN Women
|India Women
|BAN Women
|3 wickets
|Kuala Lumpur
|Jun 10, 2018
|BAN Women
|India Women
|BAN Women
|7 wickets
|Kuala Lumpur
|Jun 6, 2018
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|64 runs
|Bangkok
|Nov 26, 2016
|India Women
|BAN Women
|India Women
|72 runs
|Bengaluru
|Mar 15, 2016
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|79 runs
|Sylhet
|Mar 30, 2014
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|7 wickets
|Cox's Bazar
|Mar 13, 2014
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|8 wickets
|Cox's Bazar
|Mar 11, 2014
|BAN Women
|India Women
|India Women
|16 runs
|Cox's Bazar
|Mar 9, 2014
|India Women
|BAN Women
|India Women
|10 runs
|Vadodara
|Apr 5, 2013
|India Women
|BAN Women
|India Women
|7 wickets
|Vadodara
|Apr 4, 2013
|India Women
|BAN Women
|India Women
|49 runs
|Vadodara
|Apr 2, 2013
India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal: Full squad
India’s full squad for Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav
Bangladesh’s full squad for Asia Cup 2026: Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Farjana Easmin, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana
India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place?
The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal match will take place on Thursday, September 10.
What will be the venue for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match?
The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal match will take place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
What time will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match begin?
The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will begin at 8 PM IST.
What time will the toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place?
The toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal match will be available on Sony Sports Network for Indian fans.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans.
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Topics : India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Asia Cup Twenty20 Cricket News
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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 9:35 AM IST