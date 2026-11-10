IND vs NZ 3rd ODI abandoned due to rain, India retains 2-0 series lead

Rain played spoilsport as the third ODI between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park here on Tuesday was called off.

India lead the five-match series 2-0 as the two teams head to Tauranga for the final two games, scheduled for November 13 and 15.

India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss for the third time in a row and opted to bowl, fielding an unchanged side from the previous two games.

However, just as the covers were coming off for a 40-overs-a-side contest, the heavens opened up once again. With at least 70 minutes remaining before the local cut-off time of 7:50 pm for a 20-overs-a-side game, the two umpires decided to call off the match.

The weather forecast for this game had always been gloomy, with a 90 per cent chance of rain predicted throughout the day.

This was supposed to be the last game of the series for skipper Shubman Gill and senior wicketkeeper KL Rahul before they link up with the Test squad in Wellington. They will be accompanied by Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the side in the last two matches in Gill's absence, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan set to earn places in the playing XI.