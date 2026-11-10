Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs NZ 3rd ODI abandoned due to rain, India retains 2-0 series lead

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI abandoned due to rain, India retains 2-0 series lead

India lead the five-match series 2-0 as the two teams head to Tauranga for the final two games, scheduled for November 13 and 15

Still of Seddon Park during NZ vs IND 3rd ODI

Still of Seddon Park during NZ vs IND 3rd ODI

Press Trust of India Hamilton
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rain played spoilsport as the third ODI between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park here on Tuesday was called off.

India lead the five-match series 2-0 as the two teams head to Tauranga for the final two games, scheduled for November 13 and 15.

India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss for the third time in a row and opted to bowl, fielding an unchanged side from the previous two games.

However, just as the covers were coming off for a 40-overs-a-side contest, the heavens opened up once again. With at least 70 minutes remaining before the local cut-off time of 7:50 pm for a 20-overs-a-side game, the two umpires decided to call off the match.

 

The weather forecast for this game had always been gloomy, with a 90 per cent chance of rain predicted throughout the day.

This was supposed to be the last game of the series for skipper Shubman Gill and senior wicketkeeper KL Rahul before they link up with the Test squad in Wellington. They will be accompanied by Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the side in the last two matches in Gill's absence, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan set to earn places in the playing XI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pakistan cricket team coach Mike Hesson

Pakistan PCB extends Hesson's interim Test coaching role through WTC cycle

India cricket team

T20 influence under scrutiny as India struggle on seaming NZ pitches

Hamza Zahoor

U19 Asia Cup: Hamza Zahoor's unbeaten ton powers Pakistan past India

Kristian Clarke

NZ call up Kristian Clarke as injury-hit squad braces for third India ODI

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI playing 11

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

Topics : India cricket team New Zealand cricket team India vs New Zealand Cricket News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchAQI in Delhi TodayTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST