IND vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch today's Women's Asia Cup match?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will be taking on Pakistan in their final league match of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup T20 at the Dubai International Stadium today, with the defending champions already through to the semifinals.

India have been in commanding form, winning both their matches and producing a particularly emphatic performance against Hong Kong. Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking century in that game underlined the strength of India's top order, while Shafali Verma is also beginning to find her rhythm. The middle order, however, remains an area to address, with Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet and Richa Ghosh yet to convert starts into substantial scores.

Pakistan enter the contest with their semifinal hopes still alive after beating Thailand, but their batting remains a concern. They struggled to build momentum in their previous outing and had to defend a modest total.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026: Playing 11, match time IST, streaming Defending champions India will start as overwhelming favourites, but Pakistan's qualification hopes make this a high-stakes contest for both sides.

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20: Broadcast details

Region Live Telecast / TV Channel Live Streaming Platform India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha Sri Lanka TV1, Sirasa TV TV1/Sirasa digital platforms Bangladesh T Sports T Sports digital platforms UAE & MENA STARZPLAY Cricket STARZPLAY Malaysia, Singapore & Hong Kong Cricbuzz Cricbuzz Continental Europe Cricbuzz Cricbuzz UK Sony MAX Sony digital platforms

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20: Live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match take place?

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place on Saturday, September 5.

What will be the venue for India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match begin?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will begin at 8 pm IST.

What time will the toss for the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match take place?

The toss for the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match in India?

The live telecast of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network for Indian fans.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans.