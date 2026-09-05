IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026: Playing 11, match time IST, streaming

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to carry their dominant start into the biggest fixture of their Women's Asia Cup campaign when they face Pakistan in their final league match at the Dubai International Stadium today.

The defending champions have already secured a place in the semifinals after winning both their matches so far, but the clash against Pakistan offers them another opportunity to sharpen their game before the knockout stage.

India have looked a class above their opponents in the tournament and enter the contest as overwhelming favourites. Pakistan, meanwhile, are still fighting for a place in the last four after beginning their campaign with a win over Thailand.

The two teams have plenty of history, but the on-field contest has increasingly failed to match the enormous attention surrounding an India-Pakistan fixture. India will hope for another one-sided affair, although there are still areas they need to address before the business end of the tournament.

India’s middle order seeks rhythm

India's opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have provided plenty of encouragement. Mandhana produced a spectacular hundred against Hong Kong in her previous outing, breaking several records along the way, while Shafali also showed signs of finding her rhythm after a watchful beginning.

Mandhana's form gives India a significant advantage at the top, but the middle order has not yet clicked in the same fashion. Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh have all got starts without converting them into substantial scores.

Rawal, in particular, will be under scrutiny at No. 3. A successful ODI batter, she is still finding her feet in the demands of the T20 format and will be keen to make a stronger contribution before the semifinals.

India's bowling has also received a boost from Nandani Sharma. The young pacer has impressed while sharing the new-ball duties with Kranti Gaud, adding another option to an attack that already possesses plenty of variety.

Despite their dominance in this tournament, India know their larger T20 challenge lies beyond Asia. They have suffered early exits at recent World Cups and need greater depth in both power-hitting and pace if they are to seriously challenge Australia's supremacy. Saturday's game can, therefore, serve as another chance to fine-tune those areas.

Batting remains Pakistan’s biggest concern

Pakistan's campaign has been less convincing despite their opening victory over Thailand. They were three wickets down inside the power play in their previous game and eventually had to defend a modest 119.

That victory kept their semifinal hopes alive, but the performance highlighted the gap between Pakistan's batting and what will be required against India's attack.

Muneeba Ali remains a key figure at the top of the order, while captain Fatima Sana carries responsibility with both bat and ball. Pakistan, however, need greater contributions from the rest of their batting unit if they are to put India under any meaningful pressure.

Their bowling attack has shown enough to trouble teams, but defending another low total against a side possessing Mandhana, Shafali and several established international batters would be a far tougher proposition.

Pakistan, therefore, face a straightforward challenge: improve their start with the bat, keep wickets in hand and find a way to prevent India's openers from dictating the game. With their semifinal hopes still at stake, they have far more riding on the result than an India side that has already booked its knockout berth.

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20: Playing 11

India’s playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

Pakistan’s playing 11 (probable): Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches: 17

India won: 14

Pakistan won: 3

No result: 0

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20: Full squad

India’s full squad for Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Pakistan’s full squad for Asia Cup 2026: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar ALSO READ: Cricket at Asian Games 2026: Check India's full contingent for Aichi-Nagoya Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place on Saturday, September 5.

What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match begin?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will begin at 8 pm IST.

What time will the toss for the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match take place?

The toss for the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network for Indian fans.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans.