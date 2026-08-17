IND vs SL 1st Test: Siraj strikes early after India are bowled out for 462

Mohammed Siraj provided India with an early breakthrough as Sri Lanka lost Nishan Madushka for a duck on Day 3 of the first Test in Galle. The hosts were one wicket down in their first innings, with Lahiru Udara and Dinesh Chandimal at the crease, looking to steady Sri Lanka's response to India's imposing first-innings total.

India bowled out for 462

India resumed Day 3 at 460 for nine but could add only two runs before their innings came to an end. Asitha Fernando dismissed Prasidh Krishna to claim the final Indian wicket and complete Sri Lanka's bowling effort.

Devdutt Padikkal was the star performer with the bat, scoring a magnificent 167 to anchor India's first-innings effort. His marathon knock proved crucial in helping India post a commanding total in Galle.

Jayasuriya leads Sri Lanka's bowling attack

Prabath Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka's most successful bowler, finishing with figures of 4/109. Keshara Nuwantha also made an impact with three wickets, although he conceded 175 runs during India's lengthy innings.

ALSO READ: BAN stun AUS by 9 wickets, seal historic first Test win on Australian soil Fernando claimed two wickets for 63 runs, including the final wicket of India's innings.

Siraj gives India early breakthrough

Sri Lanka's reply got off to a difficult start when Siraj dismissed Nishan Madushka without scoring. The early wicket handed India an immediate advantage as the hosts looked to settle into their first innings.

Lahiru Udara and Dinesh Chandimal were unbeaten after the dismissal, tasked with rebuilding the Sri Lankan innings and preventing India from taking further control.

Sri Lanka face uphill task

With India having posted 462, Sri Lanka will need a substantial batting effort to stay competitive in the Test. India's bowlers will be looking to build on Siraj's early breakthrough and put further pressure on the hosts.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be encouraged by Padikkal's outstanding contribution and their strong first-innings total as they look to establish a commanding position in the opening Test.