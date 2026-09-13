IND vs SL live streaming: How to watch women's Asia Cup final live today?

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams made one change for the title clash. India rested Pratika Rawal and brought in Gunalan Kamalini, while Sri Lanka included Vishmi Gunaratne in place of Sanjana Kavindi. Richa Ghosh will keep wicket for India.

ALSO READ: India vs Afghanistan live streaming: How to watch 1st T20I live in India? The match is scheduled to begin at 8 pm IST. Fans in India can watch the final live on Sony Sports Network or stream it on the Sony LIV app.

Seven-time champions India and defending champions Sri Lanka reached the final unbeaten. Harmanpreet’s side will be looking to reverse the outcome of the 2024 title clash, when Sri Lanka secured an eight-wicket victory in Dambulla.

When and where is the IND vs SL women’s Asia Cup final being played? Match detail Information Fixture India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s T20 Asia Cup final Day Sunday Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium Toss result India won the toss and elected to bat Scheduled match start 8 pm IST

Where can fans watch the IND vs SL final live on TV in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 final will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can fans stream the IND vs SL final live in India?

Fans in India can stream the final live on the Sony LIV app.

What did Harmanpreet Kaur and Chamari Athapaththu say at the toss?

Harmanpreet said India wanted to put a total on the board and acknowledged the pressure of playing a final.

“Every final is important, there is pressure, but we need to play good cricket. We have one change, Pratika is resting and Kamalini is playing,” she said.

Athapaththu said Sri Lanka would have opted to bowl had they won the toss, citing confidence in their skills and recent bowling performances. She also spoke about the importance of continued improvement for Sri Lankan cricket.

“We will stick with our plans and we’ll try to play positive cricket in the middle,” Athapaththu said.

The Sri Lanka captain confirmed that Gunaratne had replaced Kavindi in the playing 11.

What are the confirmed India and Sri Lanka playing 11?

India playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma.

Sri Lanka playing 11: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wicketkeeper), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya.

Why are Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma key to India’s chances?

Shafali entered the final as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 168 runs, including two half-centuries. Her ability to score on Dubai’s slow surfaces has given India consistency at the top of the order when other batters have struggled to build on their starts.

Smriti Mandhana had scored 154 runs before the final, with a century highlighting her campaign. However, two single-digit scores underlined the uneven returns that left India seeking more dependable contributions across the batting order.

Deepti and Athapaththu entered the final as the tournament’s joint leading wicket-takers, with 11 wickets each. Alongside Shree Charani and Prema Rawat, Deepti forms part of a spin attack that has been influential throughout the competition.

Her batting has also made a difference. Against Bangladesh in the semifinal, Deepti’s 13 off six balls helped India push their total towards 150.

What concerns must India address against Sri Lanka?

India reached the final despite repeated fielding lapses. They dropped nine catches across their first four matches, including four in the semifinal against Bangladesh. Rawal spilled two of those chances.

India also dropped three catches against Pakistan and two against Thailand. Such errors could prove costly against a Sri Lanka side that has demonstrated its ability to recover from setbacks.

The batting remains another area for improvement. Beyond Shafali’s consistent returns and Mandhana’s century, India’s batters have struggled to convert starts and find boundaries regularly.

How did Sri Lanka reach the women’s Asia Cup final?

Sri Lanka recovered from a difficult position to beat Pakistan in the semifinal. Chasing 131, they slipped to 5 for 2 inside two overs and were 33 for 4 in the seventh over.

Harshitha Samarawickrama’s 36 and Kavisha Dilhari’s 33 helped repair the innings before Nilakshika Silva and Kaushani Nuthyangana completed the chase.

Harshitha also played a decisive role in the 2024 final against India, scoring a half-century alongside Athapaththu as Sri Lanka chased down the target. With several players from that contest involved again, India face opponents familiar with the demands of a title clash.