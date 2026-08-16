IND vs SL live streaming: Where to watch 1st Test Day 2 action live?

Rain continued to disrupt proceedings in Galle ahead of Day 2 action in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday, with a brief spell of clear weather followed by another drizzle. The entire ground at the Galle International Stadium remained covered as the ground staff moved quickly to protect the playing area. The rain had stopped briefly before returning, keeping the weather firmly in focus. India will look to build on their commanding overnight position of 288 for two, with Devdutt Padikkal unbeaten on 131 off 178 balls and Rishabh Pant on 27 off 36 deliveries.

India dominated much of the opening day despite rain interruptions, with Padikkal's maiden Test century and KL Rahul's 77 putting the visitors in control. Rahul retired hurt with cramps but can return to bat.

The match is being televised live on Sony Ten 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while live streaming is available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Can India build a big first-innings total on Day 2?

India will begin the second day in a position to push towards a substantial first-innings score after scoring at nearly four runs an over on Saturday.

Padikkal and Pant have so far added 52 runs for the unbroken third-wicket partnership. Padikkal, returning to Test cricket for the first time since India's match against Australia in Perth in 2024, produced an assured innings to finish the day on 131.

The left-hander reached his maiden Test hundred in 134 balls and ended a long wait for a century from India's No. 3 position.

Before Padikkal's hundred, India's No. 3 batters had gone 35 consecutive Test innings without an individual century, a sequence stretching from September 2024 to June 2026.

India's longest such drought at No. 3 remains 57 innings between February 1968 and January 1975.

Pant, meanwhile, provided an aggressive finish after joining Padikkal late in the day. His unbeaten 27 included three fours and a six, and his contest against Sri Lanka's spinners could be an important feature of the morning session.

How did Padikkal dominate Sri Lanka on Day 1?

Padikkal's footwork was central to his success against both pace and spin.

He scored 40 runs from 76 balls while playing on the front foot, but was considerably more productive off the back foot, making 82 from 95 balls at a strike rate of 86.31.

He also scored nine runs from seven deliveries after coming down the track or using other methods, including his only six of the innings.

Padikkal struck 12 fours and a six during his unbeaten 131.

Sri Lanka attempted to test him with debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha, but the Indian batter remained composed despite an early outside edge falling short of slip.

He also refused to allow experienced left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya to settle, using his feet and range of strokes to keep the scoring moving.

How did India perform across the three sessions?

India maintained a consistent scoring rate throughout Day 1 despite interruptions.

The visitors scored 101 for one from 27 overs in the morning session at 3.74 runs per over.

The second session, delayed by rain, proved even more productive from India's perspective as Padikkal and Rahul added runs without losing a wicket. India scored 96 without loss in 26 overs at 3.69 runs per over.

The scoring rate increased after tea, with India adding 91 runs for one wicket from 20 overs at 4.55 runs per over.

Rahul was unable to resume after the tea interval because of cramps, bringing captain Shubman Gill to the crease.

Gill watched Padikkal complete his century before falling for 16 while trying to attack Jayasuriya. The left-arm spinner deceived the India captain in flight and had him caught by Lahiru Udara.

Will KL Rahul bat again on Day 2?

Rahul retired hurt after scoring 77 from 162 balls, including nine fours and a six.

The opener had shared a 150-run second-wicket partnership with Padikkal after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 32.

Rahul's departure was caused by cramps rather than a dismissal, meaning he can return to bat if fit.

His availability could give India further batting depth as they seek to put Sri Lanka under sustained pressure.

Jaiswal was India's only other casualty before Gill's dismissal. The opener was run out following a mix-up with Rahul after scoring a brisk 32 from 37 deliveries.

Can Sri Lanka's spinners fight back?

Sri Lanka will need significantly more control from their bowlers on the second morning.

Jayasuriya was the only bowler to take a wicket on Day 1, returning figures of one for 77 from 24 overs.

Debutant Nuwantha bowled the most expensive spell among Sri Lanka's frontline spinners, conceding 98 runs from 21 overs without a wicket.

He had entered the Test after dismissing Rahul, Gill and Pant in India's warm-up fixture but struggled to recreate that impact on the opening day.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha were also unable to provide a breakthrough.

Asitha Fernando was Sri Lanka's most economical bowler, conceding 28 runs from 10 overs, while Lahiru Kumara gave away 51 from his 10 overs.

The Galle pitch offered occasional turn and bounce on Day 1, suggesting the spinners could become more influential as the surface wears.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Day 1 scorecard

India first innings: 288 for two in 73 overs at stumps on Day 1

India 1st Innings at stumps on Day 1 Batting Dismissals R B 4s 6s Yashasvi Jaiswal run out (Jayasuriya/†Dickwella) 32 37 5 0 KL Rahul retired hurt 77 162 9 1 Devdutt Padikkal not out 131 178 12 1 Shubman Gill (c) c Igalagamage b Jayasuriya 16 28 2 0 Rishabh Pant † not out 27 36 3 1 Extras (lb 2, nb 3) 5 Total 73 Ov (RR: 3.94) 288/2 Bowling O M R W ECON Asitha Fernando 10 1 28 0 2.8 Lahiru Kumara 10 1 51 0 5.1 Keshara Nuwantha 21 0 98 0 4.66 Prabath Jayasuriya 24 4 77 1 3.2 Dhananjaya de Silva 4 0 15 0 3.75 Sonal Dinusha 4 0 17 0 4.25

When will India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 begin?

Day 2 of the India-Sri Lanka first Test will begin at 9:45 am IST on Sunday, with an early start scheduled after rain caused a loss of playing time on Day 1.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test being played?

The first Test is being played at the Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs SL 1st Test Day 2 live?

Day 2 of the India-Sri Lanka first Test will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 live streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 2 of the India-Sri Lanka first Test on the Sony LIV app and website.