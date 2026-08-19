IND vs SL live streaming: Where to watch 1st Test Day 5 action live?

India will look to complete a massive victory when they take on Sri Lanka on the final day of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday, with the hosts needing 288 more runs and the visitors requiring six wickets.

Sri Lanka will resume Day 5 at 84 for four after 34 overs, chasing a target of 372. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva is unbeaten on 31 off 73 balls, while Sonal Dinusha is not out on 25 off 36 deliveries.

India's bowlers made a strong start to the fourth-innings chase, with Manav Suthar taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna claiming one each. India had earlier scored 193 in their second innings, with Rishabh Pant's 66 providing the visitors' push for a sizable target.

Can India complete a massive victory on Day 5?

India are six wickets away from winning the first Test after reducing Sri Lanka to 84 for four while chasing 372.

The visitors had established a 178-run first-innings lead after bowling Sri Lanka out for 284. They then added another 193 runs in their second innings, setting the hosts a daunting target.

Sri Lanka's top order has already been dismantled in the fourth innings, leaving India with a clear opportunity to finish the Test with a commanding victory.

Suthar has been India's most effective bowler in the match, taking four wickets in the first innings before claiming two more on Day 4. Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will also be expected to play important roles as India attempt to take the remaining six wickets.

Can Sri Lanka pull off a record chase at Galle?

Sri Lanka need 288 more runs to complete what would be the highest successful run chase in Test history at the Galle International Stadium.

The record chase at the venue is 344, achieved by Pakistan in 2022. A target of more than 200 has been successfully chased only twice at Galle since 1998.

Sri Lanka's current position makes the task even more difficult, with four wickets already down and only six wickets remaining.

However, Dhananjaya and Dinusha remain at the crease and have already shown their ability to occupy the crease. Dinusha scored a century in Sri Lanka's first innings and could once again prove crucial if the hosts are to prolong the contest.

Can Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha lead another resistance?

The pair will resume as Sri Lanka's biggest hope of extending the Test into the final sessions.

Dhananjaya is unbeaten on 31 from 73 balls, while Dinusha has made 25 off 36. Their immediate task will be to survive India's new-ball and spin attacks before attempting to reduce the enormous deficit.

Dinusha had already produced a remarkable rescue act in Sri Lanka's first innings, scoring 100 and sharing a 146-run sixth-wicket partnership with Niroshan Dickwella.

The left-hander's ability to bat for a long period could again be important, but Sri Lanka cannot afford to lose wickets in clusters after their top four fell for just 47 runs.

Will India's spinners finish the job?

India's spin attack has been central to their dominance throughout the Test.

Suthar has taken six wickets in the match, including two in Sri Lanka's second innings. His flight, dip and ability to extract turn have consistently troubled the Sri Lankan batters.

Ravindra Jadeja has taken three wickets in the first innings and could become increasingly important on the final day, while Kuldeep Yadav has also claimed a wicket in the match.

With Sri Lanka needing to score at more than eight runs per over from their current position to reach the target, India's spinners can focus on maintaining pressure rather than chasing wickets recklessly.

How did Rishabh Pant help India set up the win?

Pant provided India with the decisive acceleration in their second innings, scoring 66 from 69 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

His innings helped India move from a potentially uncomfortable position to a total of 193, giving Sri Lanka a target of 372.

Pant's second-innings six also took him to 100 sixes in Test cricket, making him the first Indian batter to reach the landmark and the quickest batter overall to do so.

Devdutt Padikkal, who had scored 167 in the first innings, added 44 in the second, while KL Rahul contributed 35.

ALSO READ: Lakshya Sen recovers from slow start to beat Filimon at BWF Worlds 2026 Their efforts ensured that India's lower-order collapse did not prevent them from setting Sri Lanka a daunting target.

Can rain deny India victory?

Rain remains the biggest potential threat to India's push for victory on the final day.

The forecast shows mostly cloudy conditions around the scheduled start, with a 39 per cent chance of rain at 9 am and 49 per cent at 10 am. The probability rises to 52 per cent at 11 am and 58 per cent at noon, when rain is forecast.

Conditions are expected to become more favourable after lunch, with the chance of rain falling to 25 per cent at 1 pm and 20 per cent between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Rain has already heavily affected the Test, meaning any significant loss of playing time could give Sri Lanka an advantage by reducing the number of overs India have available to take the remaining wickets.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Day 4 scorecard

Sri Lanka second innings: 84/4 in 34 overs on Day 4

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings (T: 372 runs) Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Nishan Madushka Fernando c Prasidh Krishna b Mohammed Siraj 6 27 0 0 22.22 Lahiru Udara Igalagamage c Jurel b Suthar 16 58 1 0 27.58 Pasindu Sooriyabandara lbw b Suthar 0 1 0 0 0 Kamindu Mendis c Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 2 12 0 0 16.66 Dhananjaya de Silva (c) not out 31 73 3 0 42.46 Sonal Dinusha not out 25 36 4 0 69.44 Extras (lb 1, nb 3) 4 Total 34 Ov (RR: 2.47) 84/4 Bowling O M R W ECON WD Mohammed Siraj 5 1 11 1 2.2 0 Manav Suthar 11 0 30 2 2.72 0 Prasidh Krishna 8 2 13 1 1.62 0 Ravindra Jadeja 6 0 16 0 2.66 0 Kuldeep Yadav 3 0 8 0 2.66 0 Devdutt Padikkal 1 0 5 0 5 0

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 5 LIVE telecast and live streaming details

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 5 match be played?

Day 5 of the India vs Sri Lanka first Test will be played on Wednesday, August 19. Play will begin at 9:45 am IST.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 5 be played?

The fifth day of the Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka.

What time will Day 5 play begin in India?

The day's play will start at 9:45 am IST. The scheduled start time in Sri Lanka is 9:45 am local time.

Where can you watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 5 in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka first Test will be available on the SonyLIV mobile app and website.

Where can you watch the live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 5?

The live broadcast of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 5 will be available on Sony Ten 1 HD/SD with English commentary.