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IND vs WI 1st ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's ODI match?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI begins at 2 pm IST on Friday, with the toss at 1:30 pm IST. Fans in India can stream the match on the JioHotstar app and website

India vs West Indies 1st ODI live streaming

India vs West Indies 1st ODI live streaming

Our Bureau New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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With the 2027 ODI World Cup less than a year away, India’s three-match series against the West Indies begins with several questions demanding answers. The opening ODI on Sunday will offer the team management another opportunity to test its combinations, assess the readiness of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and give valuable game time to players pushing for places in the World Cup squad.
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s return adds another option at the top, while Nitish Kumar Reddy’s development as a genuine all-rounder remains important. West Indies, meanwhile, will look to halt a run of narrow ODI series defeats and provide a strong challenge at home.
 

India look to strengthen World Cup plans

India will be keen to use the series to give greater clarity to their ODI combinations. Captain Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli form the experienced core of the batting unit, but Yashasvi Jaiswal’s presence creates an interesting selection call at the top.
 
Jaiswal featured in three ODIs against Afghanistan but was subsequently left out of the England series after Kohli returned. His inclusion this time gives the management another chance to assess him in the 50-over format.
 
Kohli, meanwhile, is just 51 runs away from becoming the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 ODI runs. Young pacers Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi could also gain valuable match experience.

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West Indies aim to reverse recent slide

West Indies will enter the series looking to put recent ODI disappointments behind them. Shai Hope’s side lost their previous two ODI series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, both by narrow margins, and will now face another stern test against a strong Indian team.
 
The visitors have several experienced players capable of making an impact, including Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie. At the same time, players such as Jewel Andrew and Jayden Seales provide an element of youth to the squad.
 
West Indies will also be looking to maintain their focus amid financial concerns after Cricket West Indies announced a 25 per cent pay cut. The first ODI starts at 2 pm on Sunday. 

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna 
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Shai Hope (c & wk), John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Jewel Andrew, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies: Head-to-head in ODIs

  • Total matches: 142
  • India won: 72
  • West Indies won: 64
  • No result: 4
  • Ties: 2

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Greenfield International Stadium stats

CategoryStats
Total matches2
Matches won batting first1
Matches won bowling first1
Average 1st innings score247
Average 2nd innings score89
Highest total recorded390/5 (50 Ovs) — IND vs SL
Lowest total recorded73/10 (22 Ovs) — SL vs IND
Highest score chased105/1 (14.5 Ovs) — IND vs WI
Lowest score defended390/5 (50 Ovs) — IND vs SL

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Full squad

India full squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir
 
West Indies full squad: John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match take place?
 
The first ODI match between India and West Indies will be played on Sunday, September 27.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match on Sunday?
 
Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will host the first ODI match between India and West Indies.
 
What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match take place?
 
The toss for the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will take place at 1:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begin?
 
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will kick off at 2 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs West Indies ODI series will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match in India?
 
JioHotstar, through its app and website, will live-stream all three ODI matches between India and West Indies in India.

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 6:06 PM IST