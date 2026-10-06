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IND vs WI 1st T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I begins at 7 pm IST on Tuesday, with the toss at 6:30 pm IST. Fans in India can stream the match on the JioHotstar app and website

India vs West Indies 1st T20I live streaming details

India vs West Indies 1st T20I live streaming details

Our Bureau New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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Shreyas Iyer-led India will look to begin their three-match T20I series against West Indies on a winning note when the teams meet at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. India enter the contest after securing gold at the Asian Games 2026 and will aim to maintain their momentum in the shortest format. West Indies, however, bring a squad packed with T20 experience and players familiar with Indian conditions.
 
The key selection question for India will be their opening combination. Abhishek Sharma is expected to retain his place, but the management must choose between Sanju Samson and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Both featured at the Asian Games, with Sooryavanshi opening and Samson batting at No. 3.
 
 
India must also finalise their pace attack, with Arshdeep Singh expected to lead the unit and Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav competing for a place.
 
West Indies will rely on Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford. Roston Chase, Keemo Paul and Romario Shepherd add all-round options, while Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie strengthen the spin department. Shamar Joseph will spearhead the pace attack.
 
Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans across the globe can watch the match live.

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India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Broadcasting details
Country/RegionLive telecast / TVLive streaming
IndiaStar Sports NetworkJioHotstar
West Indies/CaribbeanESPN Caribbean / regional broadcastersESPN Caribbean digital platforms
USA & CanadaWillow TVWillow TV / Prime Video with Willow TV
UK & IrelandSky Sports CricketSky Go / NOW
AustraliaFox CricketKayo Sports
New ZealandSky Sport NZSky Sport Now
South Africa & Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport CricketDStv Stream
PakistanTapmad
BangladeshTapmad

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match take place?
 
The first T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on Tuesday, October 6.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match on Tuesday?
 
Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will host the first T20I match between India and West Indies.
 
What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match take place?
 
The toss for the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match begin?
 
The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs West Indies T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match in India?
 
JioHotstar, through its app and website, will live stream all three T20I matches between India and West Indies in India.

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Topics : India cricket team West Indies cricket team India vs West Indies Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 7:04 PM IST