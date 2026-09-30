IND vs WI 2nd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's ODI match?

India won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. India made one change to their playing 11, with Auqib Nabi making his ODI debut in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy. West Indies, who were also looking to field first, made four changes to their side. Captain Shubman Gill said the Guwahati surface had “a bit more grass” and looked “a little bit patchy”, which could offer help to the fast bowlers early. He also said India’s fielding intensity in the middle overs needed to improve after the first ODI. India lead the three-match series after producing a dominant performance in the opener, chasing down 296 in less than 42 overs. Virat Kohli and Gill scored centuries in that win, while Rohit Sharma also looked in good touch at the top. For West Indies, this is a must-win match to keep the series alive. Captain Shai Hope said his side would have liked to field first as well, but added that West Indies now had another chance to put runs on the board and give their bowlers something to defend. Hope also said the visitors were probably more than 20 runs short in the first ODI after being on course for a bigger total at one stage. India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Playing 11s Team Playing 11 India Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna West Indies John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Toss update Detail Update Toss winner India Decision India opted to field India change Auqib Nabi makes debut in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy West Indies changes Four changes For West Indies, this is a must-win match to keep the series alive. Captain Shai Hope said his side would have liked to field first as well, but added that West Indies now had another chance to put runs on the board and give their bowlers something to defend. Hope also said the visitors were probably more than 20 runs short in the first ODI after being on course for a bigger total at one stage.

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India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match take place?

The second ODI match between India and West Indies will be played on Wednesday, September 30.

What is the venue for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match on Wednesday?

Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is hosting the second ODI match between India and West Indies.

Who won the toss in the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

India won the toss and opted to field first.

What time did the toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match take place?

The toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match took place at 1:30 pm IST.

What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will begin at 2 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs West Indies ODI series will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match in India?

JioHotstar, through its app and website, will live-stream all three ODI matches between India and West Indies in India.