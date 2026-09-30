IND vs WI 2nd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's ODI match?
India made one change to their playing 11, with Auqib Nabi making his ODI debut in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy. West Indies, who were also looking to field first, made four changes to their side.
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|India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Playing 11s
|Team
|Playing 11
|India
|Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
|West Indies
|John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes
|India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Toss update
|Detail
|Update
|Toss winner
|India
|Decision
|India opted to field
|India change
|Auqib Nabi makes debut in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy
|West Indies changes
|Four changes
|India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Broadcasting details
|Country/Region
|Live telecast / TV
|Live streaming
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|West Indies/Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean / regional broadcasters
|ESPN Caribbean digital platforms
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV / Prime Video with Willow TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go / NOW
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv Stream
|Pakistan
|—
|Tapmad
|Bangladesh
|—
|Tapmad
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details
When will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match take place?
The second ODI match between India and West Indies will be played on Wednesday, September 30.
What is the venue for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match on Wednesday?
Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is hosting the second ODI match between India and West Indies.
Also Read
Who won the toss in the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?
India won the toss and opted to field first.
What time did the toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match take place?
The toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match took place at 1:30 pm IST.
What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begin?
The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will begin at 2 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs West Indies ODI series will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match in India?
JioHotstar, through its app and website, will live-stream all three ODI matches between India and West Indies in India.
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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 2:11 PM IST