IND vs WI 2nd T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India will aim to strengthen their grip on the five-match T20I series when they take on the West Indies in the second game at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, today.

However, the spotlight is likely to remain on Sanju Samson and the selection call surrounding teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Samson’s lean run has become the only noticeable concern in an otherwise powerful Indian batting unit, with the wicketkeeper-batter managing scores of just 9, 7, 2 and 11 in his last four innings.

The team management has consistently backed Samson, but Sooryavanshi’s ability to change games with his attacking strokeplay makes his case increasingly difficult to ignore. India could also consider altering their pace combination after Mayank Yadav struggled for control in the opening game, although his late dismissal of Sherfane Rutherford provided an important breakthrough.

For the West Indies, the priority will be to significantly improve their batting after being bowled out for 171. Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd have enough experience to challenge India, particularly in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. The visitors will need their batting firepower to translate into a substantial total if they are to level the series.

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India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match take place?

The second T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on Friday, October 9.

What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, will host the second T20I match between India and West Indies.

What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match take place?

The toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match begin?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs West Indies T20I series will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match in India?

JioHotstar, through its app and website, will live stream all five T20I matches between India and West Indies in India.