Wednesday, October 14, 2026 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI 4th T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

IND vs WI 4th T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I begins at 7 pm IST on Wednesday, with the toss at 6:30 pm IST. Fans in India can stream the match on the JioHotstar app and website

India vs West Indies 4th T20I live streaming details

India vs West Indies 4th T20I live streaming details

Our Bureau New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will look to seal the five-match T20 International series when they face West Indies in the fourth match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Leading 2-1, the hosts need one more victory to clinch the series, while the visitors must win to level the contest and force a decider.
 
India's batting has been led by Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, who have made important contributions at the top. Abhishek smashed 69 off 30 balls in the third T20I in Indore, helping India post 223 and secure victory. However, the middle order, featuring Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir, will be keen to make its opportunities count if the top order fails.
 
 
West Indies will rely on captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford to keep their series hopes alive. Hope struck 102 off 45 balls during the visitors' successful chase of India's 249-run target in Ranchi, while Rutherford has scored 172 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 189.
 
India's bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh, will need to contain the visitors' aggressive batting. West Indies, meanwhile, must find a way to restrict India's top order and deliver a more disciplined bowling performance to stay in contention. 

Also Read

Darren Sammy took to his social media to express his urge to return to his country as soon as possible

Sammy says West Indies' powerplay struggles hurting them against India

Tilak Varma

India need attacking mindset to take wickets vs West Indies, says Tilak

IPL 2027

IPL 2027: Here's why BCCI postponed the October 15 stakeholders' meeting

India vs West Indies 4th T20I playing 11

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

Henry Crocombe

ECB expands England central contracts from 30 to 39 for 2026-27 cycle

 
Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from across the globe can watch the match live.
 
India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Broadcasting details
Country/RegionLive telecast / TVLive streaming
IndiaStar Sports NetworkJioHotstar
West Indies/CaribbeanESPN Caribbean / regional broadcastersESPN Caribbean digital platforms
USA & CanadaWillow TVWillow TV / Prime Video with Willow TV
UK & IrelandSky Sports CricketSky Go / NOW
AustraliaFox CricketKayo Sports
New ZealandSky Sport NZSky Sport Now
South Africa & Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport CricketDStv Stream
PakistanTapmad
BangladeshTapmad

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match take place?
 
The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on Wednesday, October 14.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match on Wednesday?
 
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the fourth T20I match between India and West Indies.
 
What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match take place?
 
The toss for the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match begin?
 
The India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs West Indies T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match in India?
 
JioHotstar, through its app and website, will live stream all five T20I matches between India and West Indies in India.
 

More From This Section

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Ashwin says Bhuvneshwar's recall rewards success, not a reward he chased

Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood shines as Australia beat South Africa by 214 runs in Durban Test

Tara Norris

WPL 2027: Mumbai Indians complete first-ever trade to sign Tara Norris

Arunachal Pradesh cricket team

Ranji Trophy: Here's why Arunachal Pradesh forfeited their game vs Nagaland

Daryl Mitchell, Daryl, Mitchell

New Zealand announce ODI squad for India series; Test stars to leave early

Topics : India cricket team West Indies cricket team India vs West Indies T20 cricket Cricket News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 6:29 PM IST