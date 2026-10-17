IND vs WI 5th T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?
India vs West Indies 5th T20I begins at 7 pm IST on Saturday, with the toss at 6:30 pm IST. Fans in India can stream the match on the JioHotstar app and website
Our Bureau New Delhi
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India will look to overcome their batting inconsistencies and secure a series victory when they face the West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. With the five-match series level at 2-2, both teams will be aiming to finish on a winning note.
Despite several high-scoring encounters, India have struggled to find consistency across their batting order. Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have failed to build regular partnerships, while captain Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Naman Dhir have also struggled to make consistent contributions.
Iyer, who scored 102 in the opening match, has managed 40, one and 16 in his subsequent three outings. India could consider bringing back Kuldeep Yadav, who missed the third and fourth matches, to strengthen their bowling attack.
The West Indies, meanwhile, will rely on captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford, who have scored 261 and 221 runs, respectively, in the series. India will need to dismiss both early to keep the visitors under pressure.
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Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from across the globe can watch the match live.
|India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Broadcasting details
|Country/Region
|Live telecast / TV
|Live streaming
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|West Indies/Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean / regional broadcasters
|ESPN Caribbean digital platforms
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV / Prime Video with Willow TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go / NOW
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv Stream
|Pakistan
|—
|Tapmad
|Bangladesh
|—
|Tapmad
India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details
When will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match take place?
The fifth T20I match between India and the West Indies will be played on Saturday, October 17.
What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match on Saturday?
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the fifth T20I match between India and the West Indies.
What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match take place?
The toss for the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
What time will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match begin?
The India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs West Indies 5th T20I will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match in India?
JioHotstar, through its app and website, will live stream the fifth T20I match between India and the West Indies in India.
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First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 6:04 PM IST