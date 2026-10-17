IND vs WI 5th T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India will look to overcome their batting inconsistencies and secure a series victory when they face the West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. With the five-match series level at 2-2, both teams will be aiming to finish on a winning note.

Despite several high-scoring encounters, India have struggled to find consistency across their batting order. Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have failed to build regular partnerships, while captain Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Naman Dhir have also struggled to make consistent contributions.

Iyer, who scored 102 in the opening match, has managed 40, one and 16 in his subsequent three outings. India could consider bringing back Kuldeep Yadav, who missed the third and fourth matches, to strengthen their bowling attack.

ALSO READ: Comeback preponed! Bhuvneshwar added to India's squad for 5th T20I vs WI The West Indies, meanwhile, will rely on captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford, who have scored 261 and 221 runs, respectively, in the series. India will need to dismiss both early to keep the visitors under pressure.

Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from across the globe can watch the match live.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Broadcasting details Country/Region Live telecast / TV Live streaming India Star Sports Network JioHotstar West Indies/Caribbean ESPN Caribbean / regional broadcasters ESPN Caribbean digital platforms USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV / Prime Video with Willow TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream Pakistan — Tapmad Bangladesh — Tapmad

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match take place?

The fifth T20I match between India and the West Indies will be played on Saturday, October 17.

What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match on Saturday?

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the fifth T20I match between India and the West Indies.

What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match take place?

The toss for the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

What time will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match begin?

The India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs West Indies 5th T20I will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match in India?

JioHotstar, through its app and website, will live stream the fifth T20I match between India and the West Indies in India.