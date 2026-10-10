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IND vs WI: West Indies stun India with second-highest chase in T20I history

West Indies' record chase against India in the second T20I was also their highest successful run chase in T20I history, surpassing their 232-run chase against South Africa back in 2025

Shai Hope batting vs India in the second T20I in Ranchi

Shai Hope batting vs India in the second T20I in Ranchi

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

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West Indies skipper Shai Hope continued his purple patch with the bat against India as the wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten century (102 not out off 45 balls) against the hosts in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday to help his team chase down the record total of 250 with nine balls to spare, win the match and level the series at 1-1. 
West Indies' successful chase in the second T20I is now the second-highest successful run chase in T20I history, surpassing Australia's 244-run chase against New Zealand in Auckland back in 2018. 
Notably, the highest successful run chase of 259, which was achieved by South Africa back in 2023 in Centurion, came against the West Indies themselves. 
 
Highest successful run chase in T20I history (men’s cricket): 
RankTargetChased scoreOvers takenChasing teamOpponentVenueMatch date
1259259/418.5South AfricaWest IndiesCenturionMar 26, 2023
2250252/418.3West IndiesIndiaRanchiOct 9, 2026
3244245/518.5AustraliaNew ZealandAucklandFeb 16, 2018
4232236/619.2West IndiesSouth AfricaJohannesburgJan 11, 2015
5230230/819.4EnglandSouth AfricaMumbai (Wankhede)Mar 18, 2016
6223226/519.1EnglandSouth AfricaCenturionFeb 16, 2020
7223226/319.5EnglandWest IndiesSt George's, GrenadaDec 16, 2023
8223225/520.0AustraliaIndiaGuwahatiNov 28, 2023
9219221/519.0West IndiesEnglandGros Islet, St LuciaNov 16, 2024
10216216/420.0AustraliaNew ZealandWellingtonFeb 21, 2024

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West Indies broke the personal best record

West Indies' record chase against India in the second T20I was also their highest successful run chase in T20I history, surpassing their 232-run chase against South Africa back in 2025. 
Moreover, three of the top five highest successful chases by West Indies in T20Is have come against India. 
Highest successful run chase in T20Is by West Indies: 
RankTarget chasedFinal scoreOpponentVenueMatch date
1250252/4IndiaRanchiOct 9, 2026
2232236/6South AfricaJohannesburgJan 11, 2015
3219221/5EnglandSt. LuciaNov 16, 2024
4193196/3IndiaMumbaiMar 31, 2016
5191194/1IndiaKingstonJuly 9, 2017
 

Biggest chase vs India

West Indies' highest successful chase in their T20I history is now also the highest successful run chase in T20I cricket against India, surpassing Australia's 225-run chase against the Men in Blue in Guwahati back in 2023. 
This is also India's first loss in T20I cricket after scoring 200-plus runs since 2024. Before Friday, India had crossed the 200-run mark batting first 21 times since 2024 and had successfully defended their total on all 21 occasions. 
Highest successful run chase in T20Is vs India: 
RankTarget chasedFinal scoreOpponentVenueMatch date
1250252/4IndiaRanchiOct 9, 2026
2232236/6South AfricaJohannesburgJan 11, 2015
3219221/5EnglandSt. LuciaNov 16, 2024
4193196/3IndiaMumbaiMar 31, 2016
5191194/1IndiaKingstonJuly 9, 2017

Hope's ton helps West Indies level the series

Earlier in the match, West Indies won the toss and elected to field first. The hosts got off to a fiery start, with a 42-run opening stand for the first wicket before Roston Chase dismissed Abhishek Sharma (20 off 12 balls). Sanju Samson (82 off 41 balls) and Ishan Kishan (43 off 22 balls) then added a fiery 87-run stand for the second wicket before losing their wickets to Shamar Springer and Roston Chase, respectively. 
Chase also dismissed Shivam Dube (7 off 10 balls) to halt India's fiery approach in the game. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer (40 off 18 balls) and Tilak Varma (44 not out off 18 balls) added a brilliant 83-run stand for the fifth wicket off just 32 balls as the hosts finished their innings with the scoreboard reading 249 for 5 after 20 overs. 
In reply, West Indies were jolted early as Mayank Yadav dismissed Kamil Pooran (4 off 2 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (0 off 1 ball) in the very first over to reduce the visitors to 5 for 2. 
Rovman Powell (24 off 13 balls) then played a fiery cameo to take the team's total past the 50-run mark before also being clean bowled by Mayank Yadav. Sherfane Rutherford (84 off 37 balls) then scored a blistering half-century and added a 120-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Hope before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. 
However, that was the last success for the hosts as Shai Hope (102 not out off 45 balls) and Romario Shepherd (34 off 13 balls) went on to add an unbeaten 75-run stand for the fifth wicket in just 26 balls as West Indies chased down the total successfully with six wickets and nine balls to spare.

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Topics : India vs West Indies West Indies cricket team India cricket team T20 cricket Cricket News

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 10:22 AM IST