IND vs WI: West Indies stun India with second-highest chase in T20I history

West Indies skipper Shai Hope continued his purple patch with the bat against India as the wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten century (102 not out off 45 balls) against the hosts in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday to help his team chase down the record total of 250 with nine balls to spare, win the match and level the series at 1-1.

West Indies' successful chase in the second T20I is now the second-highest successful run chase in T20I history, surpassing Australia's 244-run chase against New Zealand in Auckland back in 2018.

Notably, the highest successful run chase of 259, which was achieved by South Africa back in 2023 in Centurion, came against the West Indies themselves.

Highest successful run chase in T20I history (men’s cricket):

Rank Target Chased score Overs taken Chasing team Opponent Venue Match date 1 259 259/4 18.5 South Africa West Indies Centurion Mar 26, 2023 2 250 252/4 18.3 West Indies India Ranchi Oct 9, 2026 3 244 245/5 18.5 Australia New Zealand Auckland Feb 16, 2018 4 232 236/6 19.2 West Indies South Africa Johannesburg Jan 11, 2015 5 230 230/8 19.4 England South Africa Mumbai (Wankhede) Mar 18, 2016 6 223 226/5 19.1 England South Africa Centurion Feb 16, 2020 7 223 226/3 19.5 England West Indies St George's, Grenada Dec 16, 2023 8 223 225/5 20.0 Australia India Guwahati Nov 28, 2023 9 219 221/5 19.0 West Indies England Gros Islet, St Lucia Nov 16, 2024 10 216 216/4 20.0 Australia New Zealand Wellington Feb 21, 2024

West Indies broke the personal best record

West Indies' record chase against India in the second T20I was also their highest successful run chase in T20I history, surpassing their 232-run chase against South Africa back in 2025.

Moreover, three of the top five highest successful chases by West Indies in T20Is have come against India.

Highest successful run chase in T20Is by West Indies:

Rank Target chased Final score Opponent Venue Match date 1 250 252/4 India Ranchi Oct 9, 2026 2 232 236/6 South Africa Johannesburg Jan 11, 2015 3 219 221/5 England St. Lucia Nov 16, 2024 4 193 196/3 India Mumbai Mar 31, 2016 5 191 194/1 India Kingston July 9, 2017 ALSO READ: Ashwin backs Bhuvneshwar to join Bumrah on India's flight to 2027 World Cup

Biggest chase vs India

West Indies' highest successful chase in their T20I history is now also the highest successful run chase in T20I cricket against India, surpassing Australia's 225-run chase against the Men in Blue in Guwahati back in 2023.

This is also India's first loss in T20I cricket after scoring 200-plus runs since 2024. Before Friday, India had crossed the 200-run mark batting first 21 times since 2024 and had successfully defended their total on all 21 occasions.

Highest successful run chase in T20Is vs India:

Rank Target chased Final score Opponent Venue Match date 1 250 252/4 India Ranchi Oct 9, 2026 2 232 236/6 South Africa Johannesburg Jan 11, 2015 3 219 221/5 England St. Lucia Nov 16, 2024 4 193 196/3 India Mumbai Mar 31, 2016 5 191 194/1 India Kingston July 9, 2017

Hope's ton helps West Indies level the series

Earlier in the match, West Indies won the toss and elected to field first. The hosts got off to a fiery start, with a 42-run opening stand for the first wicket before Roston Chase dismissed Abhishek Sharma (20 off 12 balls). Sanju Samson (82 off 41 balls) and Ishan Kishan (43 off 22 balls) then added a fiery 87-run stand for the second wicket before losing their wickets to Shamar Springer and Roston Chase, respectively.

Chase also dismissed Shivam Dube (7 off 10 balls) to halt India's fiery approach in the game. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer (40 off 18 balls) and Tilak Varma (44 not out off 18 balls) added a brilliant 83-run stand for the fifth wicket off just 32 balls as the hosts finished their innings with the scoreboard reading 249 for 5 after 20 overs.

In reply, West Indies were jolted early as Mayank Yadav dismissed Kamil Pooran (4 off 2 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (0 off 1 ball) in the very first over to reduce the visitors to 5 for 2.

Rovman Powell (24 off 13 balls) then played a fiery cameo to take the team's total past the 50-run mark before also being clean bowled by Mayank Yadav. Sherfane Rutherford (84 off 37 balls) then scored a blistering half-century and added a 120-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Hope before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

However, that was the last success for the hosts as Shai Hope (102 not out off 45 balls) and Romario Shepherd (34 off 13 balls) went on to add an unbeaten 75-run stand for the fifth wicket in just 26 balls as West Indies chased down the total successfully with six wickets and nine balls to spare.