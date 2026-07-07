India A to tour NZ ahead of senior series; SL Test squad to leave in Aug

India A will undertake a shadow tour of New Zealand ahead of the senior team's multi-format series in the country, with the itinerary comprising three List A matches and two first-class games that could feature a handful of players from the national Test squad.

The India A assignment is expected to serve as a preparatory platform for players in contention for the senior side, with some first-team cricketers likely to be drafted into the squad to gain valuable match practice in New Zealand conditions before the marquee series.

The tour schedule includes three 50-over games followed by two first-class 'Tests', allowing the team management to assess both red-ball and white-ball options ahead of the senior team's engagements.

Meanwhile, India's Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka is tentatively scheduled to depart on August 4 or 5.

The team is expected to play a warm-up match against the Sri Lanka Board President's XI starting August 8 as part of its acclimatisation programme before the opening Test, which is slated to begin on August 15.

The preparatory fixture is aimed at helping the players adjust to local conditions before the start of the two-match Test series.