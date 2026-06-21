IND A vs SL A: Sooryavanshi slams 11-ball fifty, fastest in List A cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on course to score the fastest century as he is batting on 70, scoring the these runs in just 19 balls.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Amid criticism over his behaviour during the tied match against Sri Lanka, India's teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed the fastest fifty in List A cricket, reaching the landmark in just 11 balls.
He achieved the feat during the final of the Tri-Nation Series between India A and Sri Lanka A, eclipsing the previous record for the quickest half-century in the format. More to follow
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 10:35 AM IST