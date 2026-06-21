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Home / Cricket / News / IND A vs SL A: Sooryavanshi slams 11-ball fifty, fastest in List A cricket

IND A vs SL A: Sooryavanshi slams 11-ball fifty, fastest in List A cricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on course to score the fastest century as he is batting on 70, scoring the these runs in just 19 balls.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vaibhav

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.File photo: PTI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

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Amid criticism over his behaviour during the tied match against Sri Lanka, India's teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed the fastest fifty in List A cricket, reaching the landmark in just 11 balls.
 
He achieved the feat during the final of the Tri-Nation Series between India A and Sri Lanka A, eclipsing the previous record for the quickest half-century in the format.  More to follow
 

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Topics : India vs Sri Lanka Cricket News India cricket team

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First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

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