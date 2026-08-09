India's injury crisis: VVS Laxman reveals why BCCI wants more than rehab

India's growing injury list has put the spotlight firmly on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, but VVS Laxman insists the facility's responsibility extends well beyond treating players once they are injured.

With Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy among the players currently unavailable for India's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, questions have increasingly been raised over the country's injury-management system.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia's meeting with Laxman on Sunday, followed by a press conference attended by BCCI president Mithun Manhas and senior officials, underlined the seriousness of the issue.

But Laxman's response was clear: injuries cannot simply be viewed through the prism of rehabilitation or assigned to an individual or department. “CoE is not a rehab centre. There's a bigger responsibility and mandate given by the BCCI,” Laxman said.

That distinction goes to the heart of India's current concerns.

India need to prevent injuries, not just treat them

The problem for India is no longer simply getting injured players fit again.

With the modern international calendar becoming increasingly demanding, workload management, recovery, fitness data and early identification of potential problems have become just as important as rehabilitation.

Laxman stressed that the CoE's monitoring systems are therefore crucial. “Injuries are part and parcel of any player's career. That's why the monitoring system is very critical,” he said.

The former India batter also rejected the idea of searching for someone to blame every time a player suffers an injury. “And we don't use the term blame; then we will be trying to find scapegoats,” Laxman added.

That comment is particularly significant given the growing scrutiny around India's injury situation.

The country's leading players are operating in a packed cricketing environment, with Test cricket, white-ball internationals, domestic cricket and franchise competitions creating increasingly complicated workload-management challenges.

The objective, therefore, is to identify warning signs before they become injuries rather than simply waiting for a player to break down and then beginning rehabilitation.

Why India's injury list is causing concern

The immediate concern is the number of players currently being managed at the CoE.

Bumrah, Rana and Nitish are among those undergoing rehabilitation and have been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on August 15.

The facility is also dealing with several white-ball specialists, including Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy and Prince Yadav.

For India, the problem is bigger than losing individual players.

Bumrah, in particular, is central to India's Test and limited-overs plans, while the injuries to other members of the squad reduce the team's depth and increase pressure on those who remain fit.

Every additional injury can create a chain reaction.

A player returning from injury may have to be brought back gradually. Another player may then have to take on a larger workload. That increased workload can potentially create another injury risk.

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The CoE itself is facing a major vacancy

Laxman's comments also revealed another concern that has inevitably become part of the conversation around India's injury-management programme.

The BCCI has not yet been able to fill the position of Head of Sports Science and Medicine at the CoE.

The vacancy has existed since Nitin Patel's departure, and Laxman admitted that finding a suitable replacement has proved difficult.

“After Nitin (Patel) left, we couldn't fill his shoes. Everything was agreed upon; Andrew (Leipus) backed off citing family reasons,” Laxman said.

The issue is not simply about appointing another senior professional.

According to Laxman, the role requires someone who understands the Indian cricket ecosystem and can be physically present in Bengaluru to monitor players on a daily basis.

“We shortlisted five candidates; No. 1 was Australian, can't name him. He suddenly backed out, saying he can't move to Bengaluru,” Laxman said.

“It's not a consultant role. You want the person to be there. It's day-to-day monitoring.”

That final point explains why the vacancy matters.

India are not looking for someone who simply arrives when a player gets injured, assesses the problem and recommends a rehabilitation programme.

The BCCI wants the person overseeing the sports science and medicine vertical to be involved in the everyday monitoring of players.

Why monitoring has become so important

Modern cricket has changed dramatically.

Players are stronger, fitter and capable of handling enormous workloads, but they are also expected to perform across multiple formats and competitions.

A fast bowler could be required to deliver long spells in Test cricket before moving into a T20 competition where the intensity is different. A batter could move between formats with very little time to adjust.

The role of sports science is therefore no longer restricted to fitness testing.

It involves workload tracking, recovery, biomechanics, strength and conditioning, nutrition, rehabilitation and communication between coaches, medical staff and players.

That is why Laxman's insistence that the CoE is more than a rehabilitation facility is important.

The bigger objective is to create a system capable of identifying risks before they become major setbacks.

‘Understanding of Indian cricketers is important’

The BCCI's search has also highlighted how specialised the position has become.

Laxman said the organisation had considered candidates with considerable experience and stature but still found it difficult to complete the appointment.

“Another professional, head of All Blacks... he agreed and backed out,” Laxman said.

“To fill in that position, not just stature and experience, but understanding of Indian cricketers is important. With the Head of SSM position not filling, the vertical heads have stepped up.”

The comments suggest that the CoE has been forced to distribute some of the responsibilities among its existing vertical heads.

That may provide a short-term solution, but it also highlights why the BCCI is keen to appoint a permanent head.

Injury management at the highest level requires continuity.

India cannot afford a reactive approach

The biggest takeaway from Laxman's comments is that India cannot afford to treat every injury as an isolated incident.

A hamstring problem, a stress injury or a recurrence of an old issue may appear to be an individual setback, but patterns can emerge when a large group of players is being managed simultaneously.

The answer, according to Laxman's approach, is not to identify a scapegoat.

It is to improve the system.

That means monitoring players consistently, understanding their workloads, ensuring communication between different teams and support staff, and making decisions based on data rather than waiting until an injury forces a player out.

For a cricket board with India's resources, that level of infrastructure is increasingly essential.

The timing could hardly be more important

India's immediate situation makes the debate even more significant.

The Test series against Sri Lanka begins on August 15, with several players already unavailable.

At the same time, India remain in the middle of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. They have won four and lost four of their nine matches so far, leaving them fifth in the standings with a points percentage of 48.15.

In a long Test championship cycle, squad depth matters.

An injury to one key player is manageable.

A series of injuries across different departments can fundamentally alter a team's plans.

That is why India's current injury situation has created concern beyond the players inside the rehabilitation rooms at Bengaluru.

Laxman's message: don't look for someone to blame

There is inevitably going to be scrutiny whenever several high-profile Indian players are injured at the same time.

But Laxman wants the conversation to move away from blame and towards prevention.

“Injuries are part and parcel of any player's career,” he said.

That does not mean the BCCI can simply accept injuries as unavoidable.

Instead, the challenge is to distinguish between injuries that are an unavoidable part of professional sport and those where better monitoring, workload management or preparation might reduce the risk.

That is ultimately the bigger responsibility Laxman sees for the CoE.

It is not simply the place where India's injured players go to get fit.

It is supposed to be the centre of a system designed to keep India's best players fit in the first place.

And with the injury list growing and the key Head of Sports Science and Medicine position still vacant, India's biggest challenge may be making that system work before the next injury arrives.