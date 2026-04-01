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India set to return to Zimbabwe after two years for three-match T20I series

his will be India's first tour of Zimbabwe since July 2024, when the two sides contested a five-match T20I series, which India won 4-1

India vs Zimbabwe T20Is

India vs Zimbabwe T20Is

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

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India are set to tour Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series in Harare, marking their return to the African nation after a gap of two years. Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed the schedule on Wednesday, with all matches to be played at the Harare Sports Club. The series is expected to draw significant attention, given India’s strong global following and Zimbabwe’s steady rise in white-ball cricket.
 
It also continues a growing bilateral engagement between the two nations, coming shortly after Zimbabwe’s scheduled tour of India in 2027 was announced. 
 

Series schedule and venue details

The three-match T20I series will be held entirely in Harare, with matches scheduled on July 23, 25, and 26. All games will take place at the Harare Sports Club and are set to begin at 1 pm local time.
 
India vs Zimbabwe T20Is full schedule:

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Match Date Teams Venue City Time (Local) Time (Local)
1st T20I July 23 India vs Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club Harare 1:00 PM 04:30 PM
2nd T20I July 25 India vs Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club Harare 1:00 PM 04:30 PM
3rd T20I July 26 India vs Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club Harare 1:00 PM 04:30 PM

First meeting since 2024 tour

This will be India’s first tour of Zimbabwe since July 2024, when the two sides contested a five-match T20I series. Since then, both teams have undergone changes in personnel and approach, particularly in the T20 format. Their most recent clash came during the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup, where India registered a commanding 72-run victory after posting a formidable total.

Boost for Zimbabwe cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni described the series as an important opportunity for the hosts. He noted that fixtures against India consistently attract strong interest and provide valuable exposure for Zimbabwe’s players. With encouraging performances in recent ICC tournaments, Zimbabwe will look to use the series as a stepping stone to further establish themselves in international cricket.

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Topics : India cricket team Zimbabwe Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

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