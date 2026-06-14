India start women's T20 World Cup campaign with 64-run win over Pakistan

India began its Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 64 runs after a dominant all-round performance at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Powered by a classy half-century from Smriti Mandhana and a devastating bowling display led by Deepti Sharma, India posted 170/6 before bowling Pakistan out for just 106 to secure an early statement victory in the tournament.

Mandhana anchors India's recovery

India's innings did not begin smoothly as Pakistan struck twice early to reduce the Women in Blue to 18/2. Shafali Verma departed for six, while Jemimah Rodrigues fell for just one, leaving India under pressure inside the Powerplay.

That brought together Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who steadied the innings with a crucial 91-run partnership for the third wicket.

Mandhana was at her elegant best throughout the innings. The left-hander mixed classical strokeplay with controlled aggression, reaching her fifty off only 34 deliveries. She eventually scored 68 off 44 balls, striking nine boundaries and two sixes in a knock that shifted momentum firmly in India's favour.

Kaur provided the perfect foil at the other end with a composed 36 off 35 deliveries as the pair rebuilt after the early setbacks and laid the foundation for a strong total.

Richa Ghosh delivers late fireworks

Just as Pakistan looked set to restrict India to a moderate score, Richa Ghosh produced a game-changing cameo.

The wicketkeeper-batter blasted 34 off just 17 deliveries and targeted Pakistan's death bowling with remarkable efficiency. A costly penultimate over from left-arm seamer Tasmia Rubab yielded 23 runs as India surged to 170/6.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: India vs Pakistan head-to-head in ICC events Pakistan's most successful bowlers were captain Fatima Sana and spinner Sadia Iqbal, who picked up two wickets each, but they could not prevent India from finishing strongly.

Pakistan start brightly before collapse

Chasing 171, Pakistan came out with positive intent as openers Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza attacked from the outset.

The pair scored at nearly 10 runs an over during the Powerplay and briefly put India under pressure.

However, Deepti provided the breakthrough India desperately needed by dismissing Gull Feroza for 12. While Muneeba continued to fight and top-scored with 41, Pakistan's innings unravelled rapidly once wickets began to fall.

The middle order offered little resistance as regular strikes halted any hopes of a successful chase.

Deepti and Charani run through Pakistan

India's bowlers seized complete control after the halfway stage of the chase.

Deepti produced a sensational spell, claiming five wickets and dismantling the heart of Pakistan's batting lineup. She received excellent support from Sree Charani, who chipped in with three wickets of her own.

Pakistan slumped to 87/6 within 14 overs and never recovered. Even captain Fatima Sana failed to make an impact, departing without scoring.

The lower order offered little resistance as Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 106, handing India a convincing 64-run victory.

Perfect start for India

The comprehensive win gives India an ideal start to its World Cup campaign and could prove significant in the race for qualification due to the boost in net run rate.

Mandhana's brilliance with the bat, Ghosh's late acceleration and Deepti's match-winning five-wicket haul ensured India outclassed Pakistan in every department to begin the tournament on a high.